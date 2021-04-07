The Athens tennis team picked up another 5-0 victory.
The Bulldogs swept visiting Jackson on Wednesday at Mickelson Courts to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Ragan Kalyango was a winner in first singles. He beat Jackson's Joe Crabtree 6-0, 3-0, with the second set ending in forfeit.
The second singles match was also won by Athens' Ben Castelino, 6-3, 6-3 over the Ironmen's Trent Wolford.
Jake McCarthy had to dig deep to win the third singles match for Athens. He went back and forth with Jackson's Ethan Crabtree, ultimately rallying to win 4-6, 6-2 and 10-8 in a tiebreaker.
While Jackson was able to push Athens in the second and third singles matches, Athens didn't lose a game in the doubles matches.
First doubles was won by the Bulldogs' duo of Jay Choi and Luke Forst, 6-0, 6-0, over Jackson's Theron Smith and Micah King.
Athens also won the second doubles match 6-0, 6-0, as Nico Barr and Charlie Kohn defeated Jackson's Walker West and Julian Salazar.
After hosting Zanesville on Thursday, the Bulldogs' next action will be at Gallia Academy on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.