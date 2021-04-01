MARIETTA — The Athens boys' tennis team opened the 2021 season with a victory on Monday.
Athens traveled to Marietta and defeated the Tigers in 5-0 sweep.
Not only was the win a sweep, but all five victories came in straight sets.
Athens sophomore Ragan Kalyango picked up the first singles win. He defeated Marietta's Lyrus Palaganas, 6-4, 6-2.
The second singles match was won by Athens junior Ben Castelino, who was a 6-3, 6-3 victor over Marietta's Marc McIntire.
Athens junior Jake McCarthy allowed the Bulldogs to sweep the singles competitions. He downed the Tigers' Lilly Westbrock 6-3, 6-4 in the third singles match.
Athens also swept both doubles matches. First doubles was won by the team of sophomore Jay Choi and sophomore Luke Frost. They were 7-5, 6-0 winners against Marietta's Nate Ketchum and Bhanu Thayaparson in the first doubles match.
The second doubles match was won by Athens junior Nico Barr and sophomore Charlie Kohn. They defeated Marietta's Mohamed Ismail and Will Hall, 6-1, 6-3.
Athens will continue the start of its season on Saturday with an 10 a.m. match at Chillicothe High School.
The Bulldogs first home match will come Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Logan.
