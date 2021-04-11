MARRIETA — The Athens softball team continued to roll over the weekend.
The Bulldogs convincingly swept a doubleheader at Marietta on Saturday, pushing their winning streak to nine games.
Athens won the first game 10-0, then pounded out a 17-1 win over the Tigers in the second game. Both games were five innings, due to the 10-run rule.
The Bulldogs dominated every aspect of the twin bill in improving to 9-2. They combined for 19 hits and just two errors in the two games, holding the Tigers to seven singles total.
Athens scored three runs in each of the first two innings before adding four runs in the top of the third.
Olivia Banks led the way in the opening game, pitching a two-hit, five-inning shutout. She struck out five and walked one batter.
Banks also hit a double and a triple at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three runs scored while also drawing a walk.
Kendra Hammonds was a perfect 3 for 3 with four RBIs, hitting a double.
Olivia Kaiser was 3 for 3 with three runs and five RBIs for Athens. Abbi Ervin had two hits and a run, while Kateyanne Walburn had a single, RBI and three runs scored.
Athens picked up where it left off in the second game, scoring five runs in the top of the first. After scoring a run in the second, the Bulldogs added nine in the third to go ahead 15-0.
Athens added runs in the fourth and fifth for a 17-0 lead before Marietta scored a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Kendra Hammonds started in the pitching circle, as the freshman gained her first varsity victory. She allowed five hits, one earned run, while striking out seven and walking three.
The Bulldogs scored their 17 runs on just eight hits, as five Marietta errors led to eight unearned runs.
Walburn had a double, doing 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Banks, Kaiser, Mya Martin, Hammonds, Ashleigh James and Taylor Orcutt each singles.
Banks had two RBIs and a run, Kaiser had a run, RBI and walk, Hammonds scored three runs, driving in a run and drawing a walk, James had two runs and two RBIs and Orcutt had two walks and two RBIs.
Ervin had a run and RBI, while Bailee Toadvine drew two walks, scoring three runs with an RBI. Autumn Hembree had a walk, RBI and two runs.
After traveling to River Valley on Monday, Athens will host Morgan on Tuesday before traveling to Alexander on Wednesday.
Athens 18, Meigs 8 (Friday)
After the first week of league play, the Athens Bulldogs find themselves leading the pack in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to seven games, beating Meigs 18-8 in six innings on Friday.
Athens is 7-2 overall, and at 3-0 are the last unbeaten team in the TVC-Ohio.
The Bulldogs' offense put on a show against the Marauders (6-3, 1-2 TVC-Ohio). They scored in every inning, pounding out 20 hits.
Athens scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Bulldogs led 10-0 before Meigs scored four runs in the top of the fourth.
Athens added two in the fourth and a run in the fifth to lead 13-4.
The Marauders tried to get back in the game with a four-run sixth to trail 13-8, but the Bulldogs scored five times in the bottom half of the inning. The game ended when Athens went ahead by 10 runs.
Ashleigh James hit a three-run home run in the first inning, part of a five-hit day. She had five RBIs and scored a run.
Kendra Hammonds hit three doubles, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Kateyanne Walburn had two doubles, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs.
Olivia Banks had two hits, including a double, to go with three runs scored and an RBI. Olivia Kaiser also had two hits, drawing a walk and scoring three runs. Abbi Ervin had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored.
Bailee Toadvine had a hit, walk and RBI for Athens. Kayla Hammonds had a single, two runs and drew two walks. Autumn Hembree scored two runs, while Mya Martin drew a walk and scored a run.
James was the winner in the pitching circle, going all six innings. She allowed eight runs, five earned, on five strikeouts and two walks. She gave up 10 hits.
Jess Workman started and took the loss for Meigs, pitching 1 1-3 innings. She gave up five earned runs, with Hailey Roberts pitching the final 4 innings.
Hannah Durst had three hits to lead Meigs, including a double, as well as scoring two runs.
