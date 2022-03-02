CANTON — The Athens High School boys' swim team wrapped up its season last week at the OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship at the Canton McKinley Natatorium in Canton.
The Bulldogs were represented by five student-athletes. The fastest 24 swimmers in each event from across the state qualified to race for a state championship title.
Cole Huebner qualified to compete in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle events. Sam Gutekanst qualified to compete in the 500 Freestyle. Huebner was joined by teammates Kenny Fridrich, Campbell Hauschild and Caleb Huebner to compete in the 200 Freestyle Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay.
Preliminary races were contested on Thursday with the fastest 16 swimmers invited to compete in the finals session on Friday where points, All-Ohio honors, and awards were given.
Cole Huebner and both relays moved on from preliminary competition and raced again on Friday thus earning the distinction of All-Ohio.
Huebner's time in the 50 Freestyle was quick enough for an eighth place podium position. His 100 Freestyle time landed him ninth statewide.
The 200 Free Relay finished 14th while the 400 Freestyle Relay ended up in 15th place.
Gutekanst's 500 Free result found him in 22nd place.
The Bulldogs' team finished 25th overall.
