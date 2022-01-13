PARKERSBURG — The Athens boys' swimming team continued their undefeated season by claiming the championship of the Parkersburg South Patriot Invitational.
Athens (555 points) secured the top spot over Parkersburg South (516), Robert C. Bryd (269), Marietta (210), Newark (205), Warren (177) and Phillip Barbour (47).
Leading the way for the Bulldogs were seniors Cole Huebner and Campbell Hauschild. Huebner won both the 200 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke events, while Hauschild's performance in the 100 Butterfly topped the field.
Huebner and Hauschild joined with Bulldog teammates Kenny Fridrich and Caleb Huebner to win the 200 Freestyle Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay races.
The best individual performance of the day by the Lady Bulldogs was turned in by sophomore Emma Ulbrich who placed runner-up in the 500 Freestyle event.
Two Lady Bulldog relays finished in the top three. The 200 Freestyle Relay team of Sarah Deering, Kyla Kinnard, Ulbrich, and Zoe Miller placed third. The quartet of Wanase Phiri, Violet Emery, SaraJade Harrell and Jo Bertuna also finished third in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
Final results saw the Lady Bulldogs (236 points) in 4th place behind champion Parkersburg South (455), Philip Barbour (349), and Warren (275).
