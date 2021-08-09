The Athens Bulldogs begin the Tri-Valley Conference girls' golf season with an early lead.
Athens won the opening TVC golf meet, held at the Athens Country Club on Monday.
The Bulldogs posted a team score of 202, starting the season 8-0 in league play.
Athens won a close battle with Waterford, as the Wildcats (7-1) were second with a team score of 209.
Athens and Waterford were well ahead of the pack, as Wellston (6-2) took third place overall with a score of 240.
The Bulldogs also had the medalist for the round in Lisa Liu. She finished as the top performer with a nine-hole score of 43.
Athens' Helen Liu followed closely with a 48. That was good for third overall in the league.
The Bulldogs' third scorer, Maddie Whiting, had a round of 53. That placed her sixth overall in the field.
Olivia Kaiser rounded out Athens' winning team score by carding a 58.
The Bulldogs' Regan Bobo (60) and Grace Corrigan (66) also competed on the links on Monday.
Federal Hocking was fourth overall with a team score of 246, as the Lancers stand at 5-3 in the league standings after the first meet.
The Lancers had a pair of top-10 placers in Addison Jackson and Emma Wilson.
Jackson led Federal Hocking, and was eighth overall, with a score of 54.
Wilson was right behind her, placing ninth overall in the league standings, with a score of 55.
Federal Hocking also had performances by Mia Basim (67), Lilly Crowe (70), Emma Amlin (73) and Danielle Rymer (74).
Alexander (fifth place, 261), River Valley (sixth, 267), Nelsonville-York (seventh, 278), Vinton County (eighth, 278) and Meigs (ninth, 283) rounded out the team scoring. Nelsonville-York edged Vinton County on a tie-breaker.
Vinton County was paced by Maddie Cain (66), Jaya Booth (68), Kerrigan Weber (71) and Rylee McNichols (73).
The rest of the top-10 individual finishes were Waterford's Leah Ryan (second overall, 46), River Valley's Sophia Gee (fourth, 51), Waterford's Madison Hiener (fifth, 52), Waterford's Parker Powers (seventh, 53) and Wellston's Mikia Thacker (10th, 57).
