STEWART — The Athens Bulldogs made the short drive to Stewart and took home a couple of first-place team finishes at Wednesday's Federal Hocking Invitational.
The Athens girls posted a team score of 29 points, while the boys scored a best total of 40 points to edge Trimble.
In the boys race, the Tomcats were close to the Bulldogs, but Athens was able to score just a little better in each of the first five placers.
Zachary Kessler and Eric Johnson led the way for Athens with a pair of top-four finishes.
Kessler was second with a time of 16:49.36, while Johnson took fourth at 17:05.33.
Trimble had the next two cross the finish line between the two teams. Brayden Weber was fifth at 17:11.44, while Danuel Persinger was sixth at 17:11.72 for the Tomcats.
Athens' Bozeman Koonce came in ninth at 17:25.74, while Trimble's Dillon Banik was 10th at 17:32.71.
Athens started to gain some separation against Trimble when Walker Evans and Jack Myers finished next to each other ahead of the next Tomcat.
Evans was 13th at 17:41.93, while Myers was 14th at 17:43.59 to lock in the Bulldogs' winning team score.
Trimble's Tyler Weber was right on their heels though, with a time of 17:46.98.
The Bulldogs' Campbell Hauschild then came in 16th at 17:56.49, while Erik Dabelko was 18th at 18:08.31.
The Tomcats' Tucker Dixson was 19th to lock in Trimble's team score. His time was 18:14.73.
Belpre finished third with 77 points, led by individual champion Eli Fullerton. He won the 5K with a time of 16:07.44.
Warren was fourth with 78 points, followed by River Valley (fifth, 152 points), Federal Hocking (sixth, 160) and Fairfield Christian (seventh, 173).
The host Lancers were led by Brayden Tabler's time of 19:24.44, good for 31st out of the field of 81 runners.
Meigs was led by Jarod Koenig (40th, 20:09.01), Wellston was led by Brandon Petrie (41st, 20:10.53) and Nelsonville-York was led by Brody Riley (58th, 21:34.74).
Athens' girls didn't have as much drama, as they eventually pulled away to defeat Warren.
The Warriors were second with 81 points. While Athens' top five runners all finished in the top 12, Warren's fifth runner finished 42nd.
Raney Riddlebarger led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish, posting a time of 21:03.84.
Athens' next four runners were Sarah Deering (fourth overall, 21:22.21), Ashlyn Webb (fifth, 21:25.01), Emma Dabelko (10th, 22:09.32) and May Djalali (12th, 22:15.63).
Athens' Sophia Tenaglia (14th, 22:26.24) and Emma Beasley (21st, 23:10.96) rounded out the Bulldogs' top seven finishers.
Fairfield Christian was third at 84 points, River Valley fourth at 116 points, Alexander fifth at 125 points, Federal Hocking sixth at 133 points and Belpre seventh at 146 points.
River Valley's Lauren Twyman won the event with a time of 20:33.35.
Alexander's Abby Schooley was third with a time of 21:20.88 to lead the Spartans.
Federal Hocking's Ashlynn Jarvis was 11th at 22:15.29.
Southern's Sydney Roush had a top-10 finish thanks to her time of 21:48.37. She finished eighth.
Trimble was led by Alison McCoy's 37th place finish, and time of 24:46.78.
Nelsonville-York was led by Emily McWilliams' time of 26:34.37, good for 54th place.
