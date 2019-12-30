CENTENARY — The Athens Bulldogs had five individual champions on Saturday, cruising to an overall team victory at the Skyline Bowling Invitational.
The wrestling event was held at Gallia Academy High School.
The Bulldogs posted a team score of 362 points to win against a field of 26 teams. Warren was a distant second place with 206 points.
Trimble had four individual champions to finish third with 183 points.
Alexander was 17th with 82 points, while Nelsonville-York was 18th with 79 points.
Adam Porterfield (106 pounds), Jonathan Kimball (120 pounds), Trey Finnearty (126 pounds), Bill Wallace (182 pounds) and Dylan Wogerman (285 pounds) all won their weight classes for the Bulldogs.
Porterfield defeated Chesapeake's Julian Pennington in the 106-pound final, earning a pin just 46 seconds into the final.
Kimball also won with a pin in less than a minute. He took down Gallia Academy's Garytt Schwall 54 seconds into the 120-pound final.
Finnearty had a battle in the 126-pound final against Spring Valley's Eian Harper. Finnearty came out on top though with the 5-3 triumph in the final.
Wallace had to work for his championship pin. He took down Logan's Gavin Hartman for a pin five minutes into his 182-pound final for the ultimate victory.
Wogerman dominated in his 285-pound final. He pinned Chesapeake's Nick Burns 26 seconds into the final for the win.
Athens' Zavier Campsey (138 pounds), Braxton Springer (152 pounds) and Kiah Smith (170 pounds) all finished third in their weight classes for Athens. Oliver Pyle (160 pounds) gave Athens a fourth-place finish.
Trimble's Todd Fouts (132 pounds), Tray Christy (138 pounds), Tabor Lackey (170 pounds) and Ian Joyce (220 pounds) also were individual champions on Saturday at Gallipolis.
Fouts won the 132-pound final with a 4-2 decision over Spring Valley's Caleb Cross.
Christy came out on top in the 138-pound championship match when he pinned Zane Trace's Kaleb Frankopolous in 3:12 for the win.
Lackey won his 170-pound championship match by default over Warren's Brady Oberdier.
Joyce didn't waste time in his 220-pound final. He earned a pin 15 seconds into the final against Vinton County's Jonathon Vanover.
Alexander's Wes Radford was third at 126 pounds.
Nelsonville-York's Coalton Flowers (106 pounds), Christian Wiseman (182 pounds) and Colton Snyder (195 pounds) all took third place in their respective weight classes.
