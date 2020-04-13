Athens track and field coach Adam Gonczy gave his athletes an option to have a virtual competition against each other in what would have been the opening of the track and field season.
The Bulldogs had some virtual competition last week, as the team continues to find ways to pass the time while at home.
The Bulldogs and Bloom-Carroll took place in a virtual track meet, a Social Distancing Invite, to take the place of face-to-face meets.
Athens took a win in the boys competition with 78 points, compared to Bloom-Carroll’s 62. The Athens girls had 58 points, compared to Bloom-Carroll’s 70.
Athletes competed in their events on their own, and sent their results in to their coaches. The results were then compared to Bloom-Carroll, trying to give each school some competition as they navigate through the current postponement of the 2020 spring high school season.
“This week is one whole virtual meet,” Gonczy said last week. “You have all week to try and get in at most two events. We’re going to rank and score it, have a little fun, get that competitive spirit going with the kids.”
There were runs of 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.
Athens’ Emma Dabelko was the female 400 winner with a time of 1:04.91. Caroline Brandes (third, 1:06.4), Regan Bobo (fourth, 1:12), and Kylee Daniels (fifth, 1:13) also competed and scored points for Athens.
The times were also combined for a 4x400 relay, with Athens’ time of 4:36.31 beating out Bloom-Carroll’s time of 5:01.
In the boys’ 400, Athens’ Andrew Lewis was second at 56 seconds, after Bloom-Carroll’s Austin Frear.
In the girls’ 800, Dabelko also competed and finished third with a time of 2:49.32. Annie Moulton and Emma Beasley tied for fifth at 3:03.
In the boys’ 800, Athens’ Nicholas Moulton was third at 2:17, while Jack Myers was fourth at 2:19. Zach Kessler was fifth at 2:22.
Myers, Kessler, Moulton and Bozeman Koonce (2:30) combined for a 4x800 time of 9:28, second to Bloom-Carroll’s 9:15.
Athens didn’t have a female contestant in the 1600 meters, but Kessler ran for the boys and ended up second. His time of 4:53 was just behind Bloom-Carroll’s Nick Duerr (4:50).
Athens’ Myers third for Athens at 4:58, and Eric Johnson fifth at 5:00, as the virtual competition was close. Koonce ran his mile in 5:27 while Erik Dabelko was right behind at 5:30 for Athens.
Kessler, Myers, Johnson and Koonce gave Athens a relay time of 20:18, which was ahead of Bloom-Carroll’s 20:59.
Erik Dabelko also ran the 3200, and he was Athens’ top runner. He posted a time of 11:41, which was good for second behind Bloom-Carroll’s Drew Monahan (10:06.46).
Athens’ Kyle Pero was fourth at 12:22.
The coaches even got in on the action. Gonczy competed in the standing broad jump, recording a distance of 98 inches. That was good for third overall, as Athens’ Andrew Lewis won at 107 inches.
Kyle Daniels was the top female jumper at 85 inches, while Destiny Chiki was second at 60 inches.
Gonczy also posted a distance of 48-7 in the standing six bound, while Chiki’s distance was 37-7.
Gonczy hopes the virtual competition can be a regular occurrence while everyone waits to see if face-to-face meets can take place in May and June.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has a tentative return date of May 4 for practices in spring sports.
“Even though they have been training during all this time, now it kind of gives them a little extra fuel to go out and get a timed run in, send it back in and see how it places against a certain group of kids,” Gonczy said. “I’m hoping it catches fire here a little bit and more schools want to get involved and then more kids on the team want to get involved and compete, from a distance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.