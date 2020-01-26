The Athens Bulldogs put up a strong showing on Saturday, finishing second in the John Deno Invitational, held inside McAfee Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs scored 290 points to finish second out of 20 teams. New Lexington took first place with 455.5 points, as the Panthers won eight weight classes and were runner-up in two others.
Athens had two individual champions on the day. Dylan Wogerman took first place in the 285-pound bracket.
Wogerman won his final with a 9-2 decision over New Lexington's Jacob Danielson.
Athens' Bill Wallace won the 182-pound weight class. He took first place when he pinned Nelsonville-York's Christian Wiseman in 3:08.
Athens' Braxton Springer took home a second-place finish. He advanced to the finals in the 145-pound weight class before falling to West Muskingum's Carter Winedgardner, 12-6.
Athens' Drake George was also a runner-up in his weight class. He worked his way to the finals in the 195-pound weight class before losing to Columbus Academy's Gyvnn Mendenhall, 3-2.
West Muskingum finished third with 208.5 points, while Trimble was fourth with 160 points.
Trimble's Ian Joyce took first place in the 220-pound weight class. He pinned Vinton County's Jonathon Vanover in the final in a match that lasted 1 minute and 27 seconds.
Trimble's Todd Fouts, Tray Christy and Tabor Lackey both placed second.
Fouts advanced to the 132-pound finals before losing to New Lexington's Wyatt Abele in a close 6-4 decision.
Christy fell in the 138-pound championship match against New Lexington's Shaun Pletcher by a 13-6 decision.
Lackey's second-place finish came in the 170-pound weight class. He was pinned by New Lexington's Layne Talbot in 38 seconds in the final.
In addition to Wiseman, Nelsonville-York also had a second-place finish in Coalton Flowers. He went to the finals in the 106-pound bracket before losing 17-2 against New Lexington's Ethan Burkhart.
Alexander's Wes Radford was also a runner-up. He placed second in the 126-pound weight class when he dropped a 10-1 major decision against New Lexington's Kody Beal.
Nelsonville-York finished eighth as a team with 103 points, while Alexander was 11th at 98 points.
