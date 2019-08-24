JACKSON — The Athens girls golf team took a second-place finish during a match at Franklin Valley on Thursday. 

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 252, topped only by Vinton County's 235. 

Beaver Eastern finished with a 270 and River Valley 283 in the four-team field. 

Regan Bobo led the way for Athens with a round of 59. Maddie Whiting followed with a 62, and Olivia Kaiser shot a 63. Elizabeth Goldsberry had a 68, and Abby Cornwell a 70. Grace Corrigan also shot a 72 for Athens. 

Olivia Wells led Vinton County with a score of 53, followed by Liz Lambert's 58. McKenzie Radabaugh shot a 59, and Abrianna McManis a 65. 

Lauren Blevins led Eastern with a 59, while Aubrey Ketter shot a 65. 

Athens returns home on Monday against Vinton County and River Valley. 

