WESTFALL — The Athens Bulldogs had a strong showing at Saturday's Westfall Invitational, held at the Crown Hill Golf Course.
Athens finished third out of 16 teams. Alexander was seventh as a team.
Warren took top team honors with a 330, while Marietta was second at 332.
Athens followed at 353, beating out Piketon (fourth, 359), Bloom-Carroll (fifth, 360) and Gallia Academy (sixth, 374).
Alexander's seventh-place team score was 380.
Ben Pratt led Athens with a round of 82, good for seventh place overall in the individual standings.
Athens' Tyson Smith followed with an 84, which was good for a tie for 10th.
Athens' team score was rounded out by Sam Carpenter (92), Nathan Shadik (95) and Matt McDonald (109).
Alexander was led by Whit Byrd, who finished with a round of 80. It was good for fourth place in the field.
TJ Vogt posted a 96 for Alexander, followed by Matt Morris' 100. Landon Atha had a 104 and Jacob Conrath a 105.
Vinton County was 15th with a team score of 468. Owen Salyer led the Vikings with a 97, followed by Isaiah Allen (122), Sam Huston (122), Eli Radabaugh (127), Adam Tichenor (149) and Cameron Brooks (158).
Piketon's Denzel Endicott led all individuals with a 74.
