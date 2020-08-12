The Athens girls' golf team picked up another victory, getting the best of Federal Hocking and Vinton County on Wednesday. 

Athens won with a team score of 250, followed by Federal Hocking's 284 and Vinton County's 312 in a tri-match played at the Athens Country Club. 

Federal Hocking was the host school. It marked the second time this week Athens won a tri-match against the Lancers and Vikings. 

Athens' Lisa Lu and Federal Hocking's Alexis Smith shared medalist honors, as each posted a score of 57. 

Jaya Booth led Vinton County with a score of 61, while Liz Lambert followed with a 73. 

