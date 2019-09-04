JACKSON — Ben Pratt and the Athens Bulldogs remain very much alive in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf race.
Pratt was the medalist on Tuesday, and Athens took the overall team victory during Tuesday’s TVC-Ohio match, played at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.
Pratt finished with a round of 36, which was three shots ahead of the rest of the field.
Athens’ team score was 174, topping Alexander’s 177 by three strokes.
It’s Athens’ second league win in five matches. Athens improves to 27-3, only a game back of Alexander’s 28-2 mark.
With two league matches remaining, the Bulldogs and Spartans are locked into a two-way battle for the top spot. They have each finished in the top two spots in all five league contests.
Wellston had its best finish of the season, placing third with a team score of 181. Meigs was fourth, a shot back of the Rockets at 182. Vinton County finished fifth at 187 and River Valley sixth at 234. Nelsonville-York was seventh at 249.
Meigs is still third overall at 18-11, Wellston is fourth at 17-13, Vinton County is fifth at 10-20, River Valley is sixth at 5-25 and Nelsonville-York is seventh at 0-30.
Pratt paced the Bulldogs with his 36, which was just two shots over par. Nathan Shadik followed with a strong round of 44. Sam Carpenter had a 45 and Tyson Smith’s 49 rounded out Athens’ team score.
Matt McDonalds (54) and Brandon Whiting (57) rounded out the Bulldogs’ efforts.
Whit Byrd led Alexander by shooting a round of 39. Joey O’Rourke, TJ Vogt and Matt Morris each followed with scores of 46. Landon Atha had a 48 and Jacob Conrath a 56.
Wellston was led by Hunter Cardwell and Brice Sizemore, who each finished with 42s. Brandon Bush scored a 45, followed by Will Zinn’s 52.
Meigs was led by Bobby Musser (40), Cole Arnott (42), Austin Mahr (49) and Gus Kennedy (51).
Vinton County was led by Owen Salyers (45), Brock Hamon (46), Isiah Allen (46) and Sam Houston (50).
Alex Eaton and Jordan Lambert each shot 57s to lead the Raiders.
Nelsonville-York was paced by Mackenzie Hurd (57), Caitlyn Hall (60), Rylee Giffin (64), Alexis Summers (68) and Jack McDonald (68).
The next TVC-Ohio meet will be held on Tuesday, with Vinton County serving as the host in a return to Franklin Valley.
