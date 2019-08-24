The Athens Bulldogs bested the Gallia Academy Blue Angels 4-0 Thursday evening at R. Basil Rutter Field in The Plains.
Athens coach, JT Schroer, was pleased with his side’s play in the second game of the season.
“The ladies bought into playing possession soccer, which created plenty of opportunities to score goals,” said Schroer.
The Bulldogs (1-1) ended the match with a total of 23 shots, 12 of them on goal. The defense held firm to prevent Gallia Academy from taking any shots on goalkeeper Elena Delach.
Athens controlled play from the beginning of the match. The combination of Mariah Heflin, Brigid McSteen, Anna Welser and Caroline Brandes produced numerous crosses and shots early in the first half, but Gallia Academy did an outstanding job of keeping the ball in front of the net.
But Gallia’s luck ran out late in the first half when coach Schroer directed forward Claire Benyei to mark the Gallia Academy goalie on a corner kick from Brandes. This ball was finally able to find a body in the scrum in front of the Gallia goal, and make it to the back of the net for the Bulldogs. The scorekeeper gave the goal to freshman forward Annie Moulton.
The goals get all the attention, but the Bulldog defenders should be given their due as well. Lyra Skinner, Emma Dabelko, Hannah Shulz, Madison Schroer, Lexey Amsdell and Ava Kristofco played seamlessly to bring any hint of Gallia Academy offense to an end.
Athens did get a scare when Gallia Academy was awarded a penalty kick on a light foul in the Bulldog penalty box three minutes into the second half of play. There was no equalizer in store for the Blue Angels as the shot missed high. After that uncharacteristic journey deep into their defensive territory, Athens regrouped and continued with their possession soccer game plan.
With help from Bella Martin, Karma Fugate, Sophia Atherton, and Tess Wilhelm, the midfielders and forwards worked to create scoring opportunities as they did in the first half. That work paid off with fourteen minutes left to play in the game when an alert Brigid McSteen cut off a punt from the Gallia goalkeeper and proceeded to dribble in and score to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
The play was almost exclusively on the Bulldog’s offensive side now, and more scoring was in store for Athens in the waning minutes of play. With four minutes remaining, the Bulldogs were awarded a free kick roughly 30 yards from the Gallia Academy goal. Emma Dabelko stepped up with an outstanding shot to score from that distance. With three minutes remaining excellent passing by the Bulldogs led to a Mariah Heflin goal, assisted by Sophia Atherton.
When asked for a comment on the team’s play following the game, senior co-captain Emma Dabelko stated, “we were calm and patient, which is hard work. And the hard work paid off.”
