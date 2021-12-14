BIDWELL — The Athens girls' basketball team earned its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs traveled to River Valley High School, winning 49-38 on Monday in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game.
Athens improves to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Bailey Cordray-Davis led Athens with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. She made two 3-pointers.
Haylie Mills added nine points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kianna Benton had seven points and two assists. Kesi Federspiel added six points, while Asa Holcombe had five points and six rebounds.
Harper Bennett and Annika Benton each scored four points, with Bennett adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Emily Zuber and Maeve Schwarzel each scored two points for Athens.
The Bulldogs led 11-9 after one quarter, then 21-16 at halftime. The score was 36-31 going to the fourth, where Athens won the final eight minutes 13-7.
Athens is scheduled to host Meigs on Thursday.
