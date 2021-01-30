Kesi Federspiel had a big night, and the Athens Bulldogs earned their first home victory of the season.
Athens defeated River Valley 39-34 on Thursday inside McAfee Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs have won two of their last three games overall, improving to 3-15 overall and 2-8 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The victory also allowed the Bulldogs to avenge a 41-37 loss at River Valley on Dec. 17.
Federspiel led the way in the rematch, scoring 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including making a pair of 3-point shots.
Emily Zuber also recorded her second consecutive double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Haylie Mills (four points, eight rebounds, two assists), Bailey Cordray-Davis (three points, five rebounds, two steals), Harper Bennett (two points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals), Annika Benton (two points) and Kianna Benton (six rebounds, two assists) also contributed to Athens' win.
Lauren Twyman led River Valley with nine points, while Hannah Jacks and Sierra Somerville each scored eight points. Jacks added five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Somerville had nine rebounds and two assists.
Athens pushed ahead 11-8 after one quarter, and 17-13 at halftime after Federspiel beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer. The lead stood at 30-25 going to the fourth.
Athens has another home game on Monday, as it hosts the Alexander Spartans.
