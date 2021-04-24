Athens tennis squad continues to pile up victories, improving to 9-0 after its latest triumph.
The Bulldogs were 4-1 winners over Marietta on Thursday. Athens swept the doubles matches and won two of the three singles matches.
Ragan Kalyango won his first singles match, 6-1, 6-2, against Marietta's Cyrus Palaganas.
Ben Castelino was a winner in second singles, topping the Tigers' Nevan Lather, 6-3, 6-4.
Marietta's lone win came in third singles. Nate Ketchum was a 6-3, 6-3 victor over Athens' Jake McCarthy.
Athens was a straight-set winner in both doubles matches. Jay Choi and Luke Frost beat the Marietta team of Matthew McIntire and Mohamed Ismail, 6-3, 6-3.
The Bulldogs' team of Nico Barr and Charlie Kohn were 6-3, 6-2 winners in second doubles against Marietta's Bhana Thayapaxan and Webb Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.