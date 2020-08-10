Athens, Vinton County and Federal Hocking took part in a girls' tri-golf match on Monday, with the Bulldogs taking home top honors.
Athens posted a solid team score of 215, while Vinton County followed up with a score of 248. Federal Hocking posted a score of 256.
Athens' Lisa Lu was the medalist for the round, posting a score of 48. Madeline Whiting followed with a score of 53, and Olivia Kaiser a score of 55. Grace Corrigan followed with a 59 to round out Athens' team scoring.
Alexis Smith led the Lancers with a score of 61, followed by Emma Amlin's 63. Makayla Walker followed with a 65, while Olivia Linscott carded a 67.
