Athens, Vinton County and Federal Hocking took part in a girls' tri-golf match on Monday, with the Bulldogs taking home top honors. 

Athens posted a solid team score of 215, while Vinton County followed up with a score of 248.  Federal Hocking posted a score of 256. 

Athens' Lisa Lu was the medalist for the round, posting a score of 48. Madeline Whiting followed with a score of 53, and Olivia Kaiser a score of 55. Grace Corrigan followed with a 59 to round out Athens' team scoring. 

Alexis Smith led the Lancers with a score of 61, followed by Emma Amlin's 63. Makayla Walker followed with a 65, while Olivia Linscott carded a 67. 

