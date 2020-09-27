ROCKSPRINGS — Looking over the schedule in the preseason, a matchup of Athens vs. Meigs would make one think about a battle of two of the best quarterbacks in southeast Ohio.
Luckily for the Bulldogs, their quarterback was able to shine on Friday inside Farmers Bank Stadium, while the Marauders are dealing with injuries.
Senior quarterback Joey Moore threw three touchdown passes to lead Athens to a 32-14 win at Meigs High School.
The win was the first since the opening game for the Bulldogs, evening their record at 2-2 overall. They are 2-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Meigs falls to 2-3 overall, and 2-2 in the TVC-Ohio after its third straight loss.
The last two defeats have come without standout quarterback Coulter Cleland in the lineup, as the junior was hurt in a week three loss at Nelsonville-York.
Moore and the Bulldogs were able to slowly pull away from Meigs on Friday. The Marauders scored first, leading 8-0 after Wyatt Hoover's 63-yard touchdown run. Hoover then completed the 2-point conversion pass to Abe Lundy with 9:59 left in the opening quarter.
Athens would score the next four touchdowns to eventually lead, 26-8.
The Bulldogs finished with 386 yards of total offense, compared to 290 for Meigs.
Moore completed 16 of 35 passes for 163 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He added 85 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Senior Peyton Gail added 99 yards rushing on 15 attempts and a touchdown for Athens.
Braxton Springer caught five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Landon Wheatley caught five passes for 55 yards. Brayden Whiting had four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown, and Trey Harris two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Athens cut Meigs' lead to 8-6 thanks to Moore's 13-yard touchdown strike to Harris with 4:35 left in the opening quarter.
Athens went ahead for good when Gail ran for the touchdown from seven yards out, just 3:33 to halftime. The Bulldogs led 14-8 after Moore's 2-point conversion pass to Whiting.
The Bulldogs turned it into a big momentum swing before halftime, when they found the end zone with 45 seconds left in the half. Moore was able to complete a 16-yard touchdown to Springer for the 20-8 halftime lead.
The score remained the same until late in the third quarter. Moore's third touchdown pass on the night went to Whiting for 18 yards, giving Athens a 26-8 lead with 3:39 left in the third.
Meigs' final score came on Hoover's 5-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Cleland, making the score 26-14 with 6:42 remaining in the contest.
Athens' defense came up with the final score. Owen Roark intercepted a Hoover pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 4:15 left, providing the eventual 32-14 final.
Hoover stepped in admirably at the quarterback position for Meigs, rushing for 168 yards on 25 attempts. He also completed 11 of 20 passes for 86 yards.
Meigs travels to Alexander on Friday, while Athens travels to Nelsonville-York.
