One of the core concepts of the Athens High School football program is the notion of the ‘Bulldog Brotherhood.’
The Bulldogs, to put it simply, are in it together and to the end.
Athens (2-4, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) will see that mantra tested now in the final month of the season. The Bulldogs were humbled in a blowout home loss to Logan last weekend.
The hope of a postseason is off the table. Athens, defending league champs, is still very much in the thick of the TVC Ohio race however. It’s that fact, and the ‘Brotherhood’, that first-year head coach Nathan White hopes gets his team to rebound strongly, and quickly.
“As terrible as losing is, it really reveals the character of not just each individual guy but the character of your team,” White said. “Are we really going to keep sticking together and battling through this thing or not?
“You find out who the team…is really important to,” he continued. “You get to see that these kids really care about what we have here.
“We have a lot of kids who truly live this ‘Brotherhood’ thing we talk about, and they’re fun to be around every day.”
Last Friday night, however, was not fun. Pick an aspect of the game, and Athens came up short in that department against Logan.
Penalties. Dropped passes. Missed assignments. Faulty tackling. They were all evident, and all symptoms of a team not playing well.
And then the final, most damaging, aspect of all was the six turnovers Athens endured. The one-game output nearly doubled the Bulldogs’ season total. After six games, the Bulldogs are negative-8 in turnover ratio.
“The lack of execution and the poor play caused the turnovers,” White said. “It felt like the turnovers were just a result of us not doing our job.”
But that game was last week. The Bulldogs have to turn the page quickly as Athens still has a chance to claim the league championship.
It’s a heck of a carrot for a team that is just 2-4 at this point, as White realizes.
“Rarely does a team sit at 2-4 and still have an enormous goal to achieve in front of them, and we do somehow, someway, still have a chance to go win this league,” the coach said.
“It’s pretty easy to sell the kids now on one game at a time.”
Matching up with Meigs
Athens will try to rebound on Friday night in The Plains when Meigs (1-5, 0-3 TVC Ohio) visits for a 7:30 p.m. start at Rutter Field. The Bulldogs have won 10 straight in the series, including last year’s 50-20 win at Rock Springs. Athens clipped the Marauders, 19-18, in Meigs’ last trip to The Plains.
For Meigs, this is the first year after the Bartrum era. Former head coach Mike Bartrum left to take a coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles. His sons — Zach and Ty — are also gone. Zach graduated last spring, and Ty moved with his family to Pennsylvania for what would be his sophomore season.
Former two-way standout Weston Baer did play football for his senior season. Add in a handful of injuries, and first-year head coach David Tennant has had his hands full getting Meigs in the winning column.
“I don’t see a ton a familiar players,” White said.
Meigs’ only win came in week two in a 44-28 decision at Rock Hill. The only common opponent between Athens and Meigs so far is Vinton County; The Marauders lost 20-0 at home to the Vikings, and Athens got a 33-28 win in McArthur.
Meigs remains dangerous thanks to sophomore quarterback Coulter Cleland. He’s closing in on 2,000 yards passing despite the turnover in personnel.
“The kid that jumps off the tape, and I knew he would because he did last year as a freshman, is the quarterback,” White said.
“He is incredibly talented. Beautiful throwing motion,” the coach continued. “He’s a true quarterback. Throws the ball well. Moves in the pocket well. I think his athleticism gets lost because he’s such a good thrower, but he moves well in space too.”
Athens, meanwhile, will try to get back to basics. White feels he’s tried to game-plan too much week-to-week. The Bulldogs have a ton of wrinkles and special sets, but he feels that has come at the expense of some of the basics of his spread offense.
When you get bogged down, it’s time to clear some space to move, so to speak.
“I’m not letting Joey (Moore) just play quarterback enough. I’m trying to make too many decisions for him. By trying to make it easy on him I’m not letting him just go be a great quarterback,” White explained.
“I will always think of myself as a quarterback coach so that frustrates me. That’s how I’m feeling right now,” White said. “Let our kids make plays, let our quarterback make decisions, and see how good we can be.”
Stat pack
— Moore, a junior, has been productive in his first season as Athens’ starter. In completing 59 percent of his passes, Moore has thrown for 1,462 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also remains Athens’ leading rusher with 377 yards and four touchdowns.
— Senior flanker Nate Trainer continued his big season with five catches for 161 yards and touchdown against Logan. Trainer now has 40 catches for 683 yards with five touchdowns; he’s logged three 100-yard receiving games.
— Besides turnovers, the most pressing issue for Athens remains defense against the run. The Bulldogs have allowed at least 248 rushing yards in four of six games this season, and the lowest total allowed all season is 155. Athens has allowed at least 28 points in five of six games, and twice has allowed 40+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.