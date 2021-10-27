LANCASTER — Senior captain Braulio Rosas-Clouse scored a goal in sudden death overtime Tuesday night to carry the No. 6 Athens Bulldogs past the No. 3 Fairfield Union Falcons 3-2 in the Division II district semifinals.
Playing on a severely sprained ankle, Rosas-Clouse entered the game with 17 minutes to play in regulation and his team down 2-1. Twenty minutes later, he was celebrating a hard-earned victory with his teammates at midfield.
“He’s a big asset for this team,” commented Athens coach Simon Diki after the game. “He’s a leader and it showed tonight.”
In a back and forth game that saw the momentum shift several times, the Bulldogs did just enough to stay close before Rosas-Clouse entered the game late in the second half.
While both teams struggled at times to maintain their footing on the loose Fairfield Union turf, the field conditions proved particularly challenging for the Bulldogs, who rely on speed and precision passing to move the ball.
Fairfield Union tested the Athens defense right away, producing a shot on goal within 30 seconds of the opening whistle.
The Bulldogs returned the favor a few minutes later when defender Owen Buckley launched a throw-in from the right touchline that skimmed over the head of winger Luke Frost and a Falcon defender to reach forward Walj Dadem about 15 yards from the Falcon goal. Dadem turned and fired but his shot was stopped by goalkeeper D.J. Spicer.
And then, five minutes after the Bulldogs’ Nathan Kallet stopped a hard shot from the Falcons’ Koen Eichhorn, the Fairfield Union forward was back again, this time unleashing a shot from the left side that settled in the upper righthand corner of the net.
Ten minutes later, junior Brady Jaunarajs evened the score at one apiece when his strike from 20 yards away slipped through the hands of Spicer.
The Falcons had a golden opportunity to retake the lead before intermission, but Buckley was on hand to block the shot near the Bulldogs’ goal line.
As the second half got under way, the Falcons wasted little time asserting themselves. After a shot on goal in the first minute failed, Fairfield Union regained the lead and the momentum in the 35th minute when Eichhorn’s long cross from the left side skidded off the cross bar and landed at the feet of forward Sam Hammack, who tapped the ball over the line for the uncontested score.
The next 18 minutes were crucial for Kallet and the Athens defense as they repelled several attempts by the Falcons to increase their lead, including an indirect free kick attempt just inside the box at the 28:09 mark.
However, the most intense moment for the Athens’ side came three minutes later when Kallet raced off his line to pounce on a loose ball after a brief skirmish in front of the Bulldog goal.
With their post-season hopes on the line, the Bulldogs needed a spark. After unstrapping his protective boot and warming up for five minutes on the sideline, Rosas-Clouse entered the game with 17 minutes to play in regulation.
The substitution paid off almost immediately, when, with 14:35 on the clock, Rosas-Clouse found Austin Jaunarajs open in the middle of the box. The sophomore’s shot to the lower left corner tied the game 2-2, beating Spicer who lost his footing as he attempted to dive to his right.
With final scoring attempts by Luke Scanlan and Brady Jaunarajs foiled by the Falcon defense, and Andy Pagan, Eric Carpenter, Alex Hendrickson and the rest of the Bulldog defense standing firm the rest of the way, the game headed into overtime.
Once again, it was Rosas-Clouse who gave his teammates a lift when they needed it most. Before either team could establish a rhythm, he uncorked a shot from 30 yards out that sailed over the heads of the Fairfield Union defense and beyond the reach of the Falcon goalkeeper.
“Austin gave me the pass,” recalled the jubilant senior after the game. “I told myself don’t miss and I hit it.”
As the ball settled into the back of the net, the Athens bench erupted in cheers and rushed the field to embrace their captain.
The Bulldogs (11-3-4) have little time to savor their win as they advance to the Division II Southeast District finals against Gallia Academy Thursday evening at Zane Trace High School at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.