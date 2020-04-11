Athens track and field coach Adam Gonczy wanted to find a way to give his Bulldogs a chance to compete.
The veteran coach recalled a half-marathon he competed in virtually a few years back. He wasn't able to make the trip to Cleveland, but still ran the race from home, then submitted his results to the race organizers.
"I'm piggybacking off of what races throughout the country do," he said. "It started with a race that I did up in Cleveland a few years ago, the Rock 'N Roll Half Marathon. I think in the third year of doing it they started allowing virtual races."
With the Bulldogs unable to hold regular track practices, Gonczy gave his team a chance to compete in a virtual meet last week.
Athletes were given tasks to perform based on their track and field event, and then would report back to Gonczy.
"I was thinking last week would have been our first week of track meets, so I thought we'll just have our own (meet)," he said. "Distance kids, you're going to run a mile on one day, then a two-mile on the other day. Sprinters, I gave them ways to measure out their distances. They would run, send it back to me and I would place and order all the kids, give them places and points. Basically have our own virtual meet, just within our team."
Gonczy said he received a good response from his team, a group that had close to a hundred athletes practicing before the season was suspended.
"Just encouraging and promoting social distancing and making it to where it wasn't mandatory, but more voluntary," Gonczy said. "Had a few kids do it."
Charlotte Cutright was a winner in 30 paced sprints with a time of 4.02 seconds and the 100 meter paced sprint (13.90). Caroline Brandes was the winner in the 40 paced sprints (4.60), 50 paced sprints (6.25) and 200 meter paced sprint (29.53).
Jack Myers had the best mile time at 5:20, just topping Zach Kessler's 5:21. Myers also won the two-mile run at 11:15. Kessler won the 800 meters (2:35).
Emma Dabelko was another two-time winner, taking the 400 meters (1:08) and the 800 meters (2:54).
Aidan MacRostie won the 200 meters (23.60) and the 400 meters (1:03.70).
It may not have been the same thing as the opening regular season meet of the season, but Gonczy is looking to make the most out of a difficult situation. He posted the results on his Athens track and field twitter page. He said the next step is to have a virtual meet with Bloom-Carroll, Marysville and Lancaster.
"This week is one whole virtual meet," he said. "You have all week to try and get in at most, two events. We're going to rank and score it, have a little fun, get that competitive spirit going with the kids."
The entire spring season has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Athens was one of the schools that proved to be ahead of the curve, shutting down schools and athletic practices before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio High School Athletic Association made it an order.
Athens was in spring break when Gonczy first got word that practices would be halted on Tuesday, March 10.
"We were having our typical spring break practice. We would have it late morning," he recalled. "I had maybe a quarter of the team there. We had two practices in. I remember the news came out on Tuesday from our school district that we can't have practices for two weeks or something like that, and I knew that this was probably going to be longer than that.
"When we got the news that we couldn't have anymore face-to-face practices for the year....I kind of was just shell shocked for a moment. What do I do?"
Three days later, the OHSAA officially postponed all spring sports and ordered school facilities to be closed to coaches and athletes. The season is currently on hold for at least the rest of April.
Once Gonczy was able to regroup, he said he found ways to get workouts to his athletes in order to keep them in shape.
"We're still going to practice, but you have to do it on your own," he said. "I'm going to give suggested workouts communicated through our team app to the kids, basically let's keep in touch through email and our chat options in our team app. Encourage each other to keep working out, telling them what our successes are for the day when it comes to the workout. We've been doing that since all this has happened."
The OHSAA put out a tentative plan for a possible spring sports season on Wednesday. Practices could resume on May 4, with competitions following on May 9.
If the proposed schedule worked out, district, regional and state track meets could still take place. The state track and field meet would be June 26-27.
"Of course I hope that they will have some sort of shortened season or abbreviated season to some extent," Gonczy said. "Even if this gets pushed back into June, I would be alright with and try to promote it. It's just a couple weeks of having some regular track meets, get the kids competing against other, get some times."
The tentative schedule is dependent on schools returning to session. If Gov. DeWine closes schools for the rest of the season, then spring sports will be canceled.
Gonczy knows that possibility exists, but he's trying to remain positive as the 2020 track and field season hangs in limbo.
"Just trying to take it one day at a time and trying to think of the positive possibility that we're going to get back and then what to do from there," he said. "If they do come through and shut it down, then I'll take my time and think of how we're going to respond to that.
"The one thing that we can control is our response. I guess I'll just take my time and think about the best way to respond once that event happens."
In the meantime, the Bulldogs will continue to try and finds ways to compete and at least have some fun while everyone practices social distancing. Gonczy routinely posts positive quotes and messages on his twitter page (@Athens_Track), some needed positivity in a difficult time.
If a season does get to occur, Gonczy said he will be most happy for his seniors, who were preparing for the stretch run of their Bulldog careers.
"I want them to be able to have a chance and a shot to be able to go out and compete," he said "That's on the forefront of my thought process about this going on, is really with the seniors and being able to give them a shot to do something this year and to showcase their skills."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.