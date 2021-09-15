The Athens Bulldogs continued their perfect run in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf race.
The Bulldogs posted a team score of 173 on Tuesday, as Alexander served as the host school at the Ohio University Golf Course.
Athens runs its TVC-Ohio record to 24-0, winning all four league meets.
Alexander was second with a score of 183. The Spartans are second in the overall standings at 18-6.
Athens was once again led by Nathan Shadik. He was the medalist for the round with a score of 37.
Milan Hall followed with a 43 for Athens, while Jay Choi shot a 44. The rest of the Bulldogs' scoring came from Carter Wharton (49), Sam Goldsberry (49) and Ely McCarthy (54).
Alexander was led the efforts of Stanley Viny. He had a score of 41, followed on his team by Mason Morris (46), Landon Atha (47), Jared Truax (49), Austin Stevens (51) and Mason Arbaugh (51).
Vinton County was third on Tuesday with a score of 202 to improve to 16-8 on the season.
The Vikings were led by Eli Radabaugh (46), Conner Hamon (51), Asa Davidson (52) and Silas Allen (53).
Wellston was fourth with a team score of 203, just a shot behind the Vikings. The Rockets are 14-10 in league play.
Wellston was led by Will Briggs (39), Josh Jackson (51), Jaxon Montgomery (56) and Joel Pelletier (57).
Meigs finished fifth with a team score of 214 to move its record to 7-17. The Marauders were led by Landon McGee (44), Coen Hall (53), Gunnar Peavley (55) and Aiden Justice (62).
River Valley had a team score of 236 to finish sixth. The Raiders' TVC-Ohio record stands at 4-20 as Caunnor Clay led the way with a 51.
Nelsonville-York is 1-23 in the TVC-Ohio as Andrew Connor (55) and Noah Pierce (58) posted team scores on Tuesday.
