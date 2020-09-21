BELPRE — The Athens girls cross country team earned a victory on Saturday at the Belpre Invitational.
Athens finished with 60 points, finishing in the top spot among 11 teams.
Marietta was second behind Athens with 86 points.
Sarah Deering led the way for Athens, completing the course in 20:31.73. She was fourth overall in the field.
Ashlyn Webb and Raney Riddlebarger finished side by side for the Bulldogs. Webb was 12th overall with a time of 21:19.09, while Riddlebarger was 13th overall at 21:36.10.
Ruby Krisher (16th, 21:59.48) and Greta Hibbard (19th, 22:18.46) rounded out the team scoring for Athens, while Emma Ulbrich followed closely at 20th with a time of 22:19.34.
Charlotte Myers also competed for Athens, running a time of 22:37.49 for a 28th-place finish.
Federal Hocking's Rosmary Stephens had a top-10 finish for the Lancers. Her time of 20:46.76 was good for seventh overall.
The Lancers were 10th overall with 223 points, as Sage Helon (24:16.62), Emma Lucas (25:17.63), Olivia Amlin (26:24.55), Magnolia Ballew (29:08.41) and Stella Gilcher (30:59.54) also competed.
Alexander's girls finished fifth with 161 points, led by Abby Schooley and Bryana Wallace. Schooley's time of 22:31.56 was good for 24th place, while Wallace was 26th at 22:36.08.
Leah Esselburn (22:55.02), Libby Lewis (24:02.02), Amy Lucas (24:22.06), Nina Holzapfel (26:36.80) and Ella Busch (26:45.08) also competed for Alexander.
Gallia Academy's Sarah Watts won the overall race with a time of 19:22.31.
In the boys' competition, Athens finished fourth with 73 points.
Warren took first with 60 points, Fisher Catholic was second with 65 points, while Belpre was third with 67 points.
Those top four teams competed closely together, while fifth-place Marietta was back in the field with 145 points.
Jack Myers led Athens by finishing fourth overall with a time of 16:44.34.
He was followed by the Bulldogs' Nocko Moulton, whose time of 17:10.40 was good for 11th place. Eric Johnson was 15th with a time of 17:48.18.
Campbell Hauschild (18:26.30), Kyle Pero (19:04.18), Jacob Bourque (19:09.87) and Henry Wagner (19:37.98) also competed for the Bulldogs.
Eastern's Brayden Brian finished fifth overall with a time of 16:53.27.
Federal Hocking was led by Brayden Tabler, who was 18th with a time of 18:03.30. Evan McPherson was 25th with a time of 18:29.13.
Cedric Newman-Simpson (19:07.85), Iden Miller (22:01.89), Myles Vorisek (22:10.74) and Zane Buckley (24:55.24) also competed for the Lancers.
Danuel Persinger led Trimble with a 19th place finish after a time of 18:03.68.
Tyler Wallace led Alexander with a time of 18:28.65, good for 24th place.
Belpre had the two overall fastest times in Eli Fullerton (15:46.66) and Blake Rodgers (16:22.64).
Federal Hocking will host its invitational on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.