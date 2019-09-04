Athens Bulldogs
Athens' Raney Riddlebarger took first place during Wednesday's Southeast Ohio CC Invitational, held at Logan High School. 

 Photo by Craig Dunn/Logan Daily News

LOGAN — The Athens cross country teams enjoyed a pair of victories during Wednesday's Southeast Ohio CC Invitational, held at Logan High School. 

The boys' team took first place with a score of 35 points, beating out second-place Logan (53), third-place Trimble (61) and fourth-place Berne Union (84). 

The girls' team won with a nearly-perfect score of 17. Logan followed with 53 points and Berne Union tallied 71 points. 

Athens had the top four finishers in the girls' race, a two-mile run. 

Raney Riddlebarger took first place with a time 14:09.10. Her Bulldog teammate Sarah Deering was second at 14:09.40, followed by Ashlyn Webb (third, 14:33.00) and Emma Dabelko (14:30.00). 

Athens also had the seventh-place finisher in Maya Djalali (15:03.00), the eighth-place finisher in Sophia Tenoglia (15:09.00) and the 10th-place finisher in Alyssa Suh (15:24.00). 

Logan's Sophie Boelk was sixth at 14:52.00, while her teammate Julia Ly was ninth at 15:19.00. 

Trimble didn't have enough runners for a team score, but Alison McCoy (16th, 16:11.00) and Olivia Snyder (17th, 16:16.00) led the way for the Tomcats. 

The boys race also covered a two-mile course, and Logan's Gabe Rosado took first place at 11:11.00. 

Athens' Eric Johnson was second at 11:16.00. 

Trimble's Dillon Banik was fourth at 11:25.00, while his teammate Danuel Persinger was fifth at 11:26.00. 

Athens had five of the next placers to ultimately take the team win. Walker Evans was sixth at 11:27.00. Zachary Kessler was eighth at 11:35.00. Bozeman Koonce was ninth at 11:45.00 and Jack Myers was 10th at 11:48.00. 

Logan's Josh Franco also had a top-10 finish, placing seventh at 11:32.00. 

Trimble's Mitchell Braxton was 15th at 12:21.00 while Trimble's Tucker Dixon was 16th at 12:22.00. 

