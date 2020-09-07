McARTHUR — Racing on the home turf of the defending league champions, the Athens girls' cross country team was able to earn an impressive victory.
The Athens girls were first place on Saturday in the big school division of the Vinton County Invitational.
The girls and boys races were split into big and small school races, as no more than 150 athletes can race at the same time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Athens won the big school girls division with 58 points. Chillicothe was second at 68 points.
Vinton County has won the TVC-Ohio title the last three seasons, and finished third on Saturday with 76 points.
There were seven teams total, as Warren was fourth with 87 points, Gallia Academy fifth with 118 points, Waverly sixth with 151 points and Jackson seventh with 155 points.
Athens' top five runners all finished in the top 18 to lead to the overall victory.
Sarah Deering was Athens' top finisher. The junior was fourth with a time of 21:28.27.
A group of Bulldog runners finished close together, as Raney Riddlebarger was 12th overall with a time of 22:47.26. Ashlyn Webb was 14th (23:32.19), Emma Ulbrich was 16th (23:46.69) and Greta Hibbard was 18th (24:11.49) to round out Athens' team scoring.
Ruby Krisher (20th, 24:25.84) and Zoe Wagner (24th, 24:55.80) gave Athens a strong top seven.
Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts was the overall winner at 20:35.40.
Vinton County put a pair of runners in the top 10. Olivia Mayers was fifth (21:54.13) while Emily Reynolds was eighth (22:27.23).
Athens boys finish third
The Athens boys' cross country team was third in its big school division race, scoring 59 points.
Warren edged out Chillicothe for the team title. The Warriors scored 44 points to the Cavaliers' 45 points.
Waverly was fourth with 88 points, while Vinton County was fifth with 131 points. Jackson was sixth at 173 points, and Gallia Academy was seventh with 191 points.
Athens senior Jack Myers led the team with a second-place finish. He posted a time of 17:31.19.
Athens' Nicko Moulton also had a top-10 finish, as his time of 18:24.34 was good for sixth place.
Eric Johnson (14th, 19:46.80), Jacob Bourque (17th, 19:54.89) and Kyle Pero (20th, 20:08.68) rounded out the Bulldogs' team score.
Vinton County was led by Caleb Lindner, who was 18th overall with a time of 19:58.65.
Chillicothe senior Oscar Mikus took first place with a time of 17:15.52.
Alexander, Federal Hocking, Trimble, N-Y compete in small school division
Alexander, Federal Hocking, Trimble and N-Y all competed in the small school boys' and girls' races.
Federal Hocking junior Rosemary Stephens enjoyed a big day in the girls' race. She posted a time of 22:15.87 for a third-place finish out of 81 runners.
Hungtington Ross won the girls small school division with 37 points, followed by runner-up Fisher Catholic (51 points).
Alexander finished third at 62 points, followed by West Union's 100 points.
Federal Hocking was fifth (136), Belpre was sixth (158), Oak Hill was seventh (182), Paint Valley was eighth (189) and Southeastern was ninth (205).
Alexander was led by Abby Schooley (11th, 24:02.44), Bryana Wallace (12th, 24:04.39) and Leah Esselburn (13th, 24:04.44).
Wellston had a top-10 finish with Sheyenne Landis. She was 10th at 24:01.45.
Nelsonville-York was led by Emily McWilliams, who was 18th with a time of 24:44.48. Trimble's Pearl Snyder was 59th with a time of 29:51.20.
Fisher Catholic senior Natalie Boyden was the overall winner at 20:56.28.
Trimble's Danuel Persinger and Federal Hocking's Brayden Tabler battled it out for the top Athens County placer in the boys' small school race.
Persinger took sixth place with a time of 18:43.09. Tabler was just behind him, placing seventh with a time of 18:45.37.
Alexander freshman Tyler Wallace was ninth overall with a time of 19:07.97 to lead the Spartans.
Belpre emerged as the team champion with 41 points. Fisher Catholic was second with 64 points, followed by Huntington Ross' (third, 99 points).
River Valley was fourth (143), Oak Hill was fifth (149), Federal Hocking was sixth (161), Waterford was seventh (168), Alexander was eighth (172), Ironton was ninth (191) and West Union was 10th (233).
Nelsonville-York's Brody Riley was 48th with a time of 23:28.69.
Belpre had the top two runners. Senior Eli Fullerton cruised to first place with a time of 16:44.90. His teammate Blake Rodgers, a freshman, was second at 17:09.64.
