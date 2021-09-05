McARTHUR — The Athens boys and girls cross country teams began the season with victories on Saturday.
The Bulldogs competed in the Vinton County Invitational, taking top team honors in both high school races.
In the boys' race, Athens took first place in a field of 12 teams with 71 points.
The Bulldog girls were the overall team winners in a field of 10 schools, scoring 51 points.
The Athens girls won on the strength of having three finishers in the top eight.
Senior Sarah Deering was third overall with a time of 21:24.52. Her teammate, senior Raney Riddlebarger, was fifth overall with a time of 22:47.75, followed by junior Ashlyn Webb (eighth place, 23:08.06.)
The Bulldogs' team scoring was made up of sophomore Emma Ulbrich (25th, 25:26.23) and sophomore Shelby Davenport (31st, 25:51.33).
Sophomore Charlotte Myers (32nd, 25:55.87) and junior Emma Beasley (36th, 26:10.47) made up Athens' top seven finishers.
The Bulldog boys had their top five inside the top 23 in the field to win going away.
Freshman Sullivan Pelot led Athens with an eighth place finish, posting a time of 18:31.82.
Sophomore Tyler Callahan was also in the top 10, finishing 10th with a time of 18:32.60.
The rest of Athens' top five finishers junior Erik Dabelko (12th, 18:49.65), junior Colin Anderson (18th, 19:37.87) and senior Jacob Bourque (23rd, 20:01.93).
Senior Kyler Pero (31st, 20:14.28) and sophomore Henry Wagner (32nd, 20:22.29) rounded out Athens' top seven finishers.
In the girls' race, Federal Hocking finished second in the team standings with 71 points, led by senior Rosemary Stephens. She was seventh overall with a time of 22:58.36.
The Lancers' team score was made up of sophomore Emma Lucas (17th, 24:25.19), freshman Piper Biesinger (24th, 25:12.49), senior Sage Helon (27th, 25:28.80) and junior Olivia Amlin (29th, 25:47.16).
Host Vinton County was fourth with 121 points, led by sophomores Josie Mulhern (19th, 24:34.52) and Madi Deck (23rd, 25:01.77).
Alexander was led by junior Leah Esselburn, who was 13th with a time of 23:38.39.
Nelsonville-York was led by freshman Alayna Okulich, who was 18th with a time of 24:27.74.
Back in the boys' race, Vinton County finished fourth with 118 team points. The Vikings were led by freshman Samuel Boyd (13th, 18:59.79) and junior Caleb Lindner (21st, 19:45.73).
Federal Hocking was eighth with 198 points, led by a pair of top-10 finishers.
Sophomore Evan McPherson was fourth with a time of 17:44.86. Senior Brayden Tabler was sixth with a time of 18:23.08.
Alexander was 11th with 241 points. Sophomore Tyler Wallace was seventh overall with a time of 18:25.70.
