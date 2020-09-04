ALBANY — Athens' Albert Matters, Braulio Rosas-Clouse and Donovan O'Malley made a triumphant walk across the muddy turf at Alexander High School after another battle against the Spartans.
The trio of Bulldogs secured a piece of hardware that has eluded the program for the last four years. They carried the Challenge Cup back to their side of the field and enthusiastically posed for pictures for their fans in the bleachers.
Athens won a shootout over Alexander on Thursday, 5-4, thanks to a hat trick of goals by sophomore Brady Jaunaraj.
It's the only meeting of the season between the two county rivals, so the traveling Challenge Cup was on the line earlier in the season than usual. Athens will have possession of the trophy for the first time since Alexander wrestled it away in 2016.
Athens coach Simon Diki, in his sixth year leading the program, was happy to bring the Cup back to The Plains.
"It has been four years, since 2016," he said. "Alexander is a good team. I'm so proud of these kids."
It was a roller coaster of emotions for both sides. Alexander led 2-0 less than eight minutes into the game, only to give up four unanswered goals. When it appeared Athens had control, the Spartans evened it up with two more goals of their own.
"We rallied back," Alexander coach Kirk Crow said. "We battled back and forth in the mud and grass tonight, but they transitioned real well in the middle."
It ultimately was a freshman who provided the winning margin, as Austin Jaunaraj scored the go-ahead goal.
The Bulldogs attacked the net with a shot, as Alexander goal keeper Clayton Williams made an initial save.
He wasn't able to secure the ball however, and it bounced back into play.
Austin Jaunaraj found himself in the right place, and poked the shot into the back of the net.
Athens (1-2) now led 5-4 with just 7:22 remaining, putting the pressure on Alexander (3-1).
"I don't know how to put it," Diki said. "A freshman getting the winning goal is very impressive."
Crow lamented a mistake earlier in the possession that allowed the Bulldogs the opportunity for the deciding play at the net.
"In the end, play kind of got sloppy and they benefited from a sloppy release out from us and got that goal," he said. "That's the way the ball bounces sometimes."
It was a big night for brothers Austin and Brady Jaunaraj, who scored four of Athens' five goals.
Brady Jaunaraj's first goal, on a pass from O'Malley, got Athens on the board with 29:17 left in the first half. Jaunaraj got free in front of the net, cutting into Alexander's two-goal lead.
Jaunaraj's second goal came seven minutes later — on a feed from his brother Austin — as the older Jaunaraj again got loose close to the net.
He completed his hat trick just 16 seconds into the second half. Jaunaraj pushed the ball up the left sideline, powering it past Williams.
"(Jaunaraj) up top, he's quick," Crow said.
Athens led 4-2 at that point, as the Bulldogs completely turned the game around thanks in large part to Jaunaraj's heroics.
"He's a great kid with great talents," Diki said. "He scored two goals that we've been practicing this type of move the last two weeks to take that trophy back. He did a fantastic job."
Athens' third goal came from senior Andrew Lewis. A hand infraction was called in the box on Alexander, leading to a penalty kick for Lewis.
He put the ball in the lower corner, to the left of the goal keeper for a 3-2 edge with 12:36 left in the first half.
The run of Athens goals only meant that it was Alexander's turn to rally back. Joe Trogdon started the comeback when he rifled a shot to the lower corner of the goal, making it 4-3 with 36:33 still to play.
Alexander came all the way back on Elijah Robe's second goal of the game, tying the score at 4-4 with 26:40 remaining.
"I'm glad that we stepped up for that stretch where we tied the game up," Crow said. "I thought we took control of the middle. We were winning more of the 50-50 balls in the middle. It just didn't stay that way."
The Spartans started hot, as Kyler D'Augustino scored on an assist from Austin Shields just 80 seconds into the game. The lead was 2-0 when Robe scored six minutes later, when he was able to knock the ball just past Athens goal keeper Sebastien Arauz.
"We had a couple quick strikes on some counters, pretty quickly and 2-0 is a dangerous score in soccer," Crow said. "I think a lot of times it tends to make players relax for a second or two and they jumped right back in there and rallied back."
Despite the early goals, Arauz was able to settle down in the net. Just a freshman, he made a potential game-saving play when he stopped a rocket off the foot of Parker Bolin with 33:25 left in the game.
Arauz didn't catch the ball clean, eventually diving on it. Most of his body was in the net as laid on his stomach, the officials ruling he kept the ball from crossing the line.
"For him to step up for this type of game after the first 20 minutes was big," Diki said. "There was some anxiety, but after that he got everything together."
The two teams will move on with the rest of their regular seasons without seeing each other, unless they were to meet up in the Division II tournament.
It was a tough loss for the Spartans and their 13 seniors, but Crow pointed toward the future. They've outscored the opposition 20-1 before Thursday, but now have to respond to a little adversity.
"I never go into a season thinking we're going to be undefeated so you just have to be ready for the adversity that you face," Crow said. "You test the character of a man when you face that adversity. So now we're going to see how our seniors and some of our younger varsity players bounce back from a game like that."
