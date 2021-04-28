The Athens Bulldogs entered the bottom of the third inning looking for a spark against the River Valley Raiders, trailing 3-0.
By the time the bottom half of the third was over, the Bulldogs were in cruise control.
Athens scored 12 runs in the third, leading to a six-inning, 13-3 win over the Raiders at Rannow Field.
The Bulldogs (12-5 overall) improved to 9-1 in the TVC-Ohio and remain in a first-place battle with the Meigs Marauders.
The Bulldogs' bats were quiet until the third, but thanks in large part to that inning ultimately were able to finish with 16 hits.
Will Ginder led Athens with three hits at the plate, and a winning effort on the mound.
Ginder was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
The senior also pitched all six innings to get the win, needing only 84 pitches with 59 going for strikes. He allowed six hits, with two of the three runs being earned. He struck out five and walked two.
Landon Wheatley was one of the many offensive heroes, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored. One of his hits was a double.
Derrick Welsh also hit a double and a triple for his two hits, adding two runs, two RBIs and a walk.
Cameron Niese was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Charlie Strohm was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Shane McDade was 2 for 4.
Tanner McCune added a hit, RBI and two runs, while Jake Goldsberry had a single and run.
Athens ended the game when it scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to go ahead by 10 runs, 13-3.
