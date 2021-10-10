The Athens Bulldogs closed out the girls' Tri-Valley Conference golf season in style.
Athens won the final league meet, held Thursday at the Oxbow Golf Course.
The Bulldogs posted a team score of 179, beating second-place Waterford (184) by five strokes.
The 179 also marked a new school record, the fourth time the Bulldogs set a nine-hole record on the season.
Athens' final league record is 61-11, with league-champion Waterford finishing at 65-7.
Helen Liu was the medalist for the round, tying a nine-hole school record with a score of 41.
Olivia Kaiser followed on Athens with a 44, with Lisa Liu and Regan Bobo each posting scores of 47.
Maddie Whiting (49) and Gracie Corrigan (58) also competed on Thursday for the Bulldogs.
Waterford was led by Leah Ryan's round of 43.
Vinton County was third with a score of 216. The Vikings were led by Jaya Booth (45), Olivia Shraeder (50), Rylee McNichols (57_ and Maddie Cain (64).
Federal Hocking was fourth with a score of 235. The Lancers were led by Emma Wilson (54), Mia Basim (54), Makyla Walker (60) and Stella Gilcher (67).
Alexander was fifth with a score of 237, led by Alexis Bellville (53), Hannah Williams (58), Elyse Atha (59) and Kailey Cozart (67).
Meigs was led by Lorena Kennedy's 51.
After Waterford and Athens, the rest of the final TVC standings were Federal Hocking (47-25), Wellston (40-32), Vinton County (38-34), Alexander (29-43), River Valley (22-50), Meigs (12-60) and Nelsonville-York (3-69).
