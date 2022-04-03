The Athens baseball team won its league opener on Friday, rallying past the Wellston Golden Rockets.
Athens defeated Wellston, 7-6, at a chilly Rannow Field, starting Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play 1-0.
Wellston scored twice in the top of the sixth to lead 6-5, but Athens scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Easton Nuzum and Sam Trainer each had two-hit games for Athens, each also scoring a run.
Jacob Bulger had a hit, run, walk and RBI. Derrick Welsh had two walks, a hit and a run, while Kaden Hewitt had a hit and two RBIs. Marcus Stevers, Levi Neal and Landon Wheatley each scored a run.
Bulger was the winning pitcher for Athens, working the final two innings. He allowed two unearned runs on a hit and three strikeouts.
Wheatley started and pitched the first five innings. He gave up four runs, one earned, on six hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
Overall, Athens is 1-2 through the weekend. The Bulldogs lost their opener last Wednesday at Gallia Academy, 17-6.
Athens fell behind 15-0 after one inning against the Blue Devils.
Athens lost to Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday, 11-1.
Trainer was 2 for 2 with an RBI for Athens, while Stevers, Neal, Nuzum and Jake Goldsberry each had a hit.
After traveling to Vinton County on Monday, Athens is scheduled to host Waterford on Tuesday.
