It was a matchup of pitching aces, but Landon Wheatley stole the show.
Wheatley delivered a game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading Athens to a 2-1 victory over the Vinton County Vikings on Friday at Rannow Field.
The result lifts Athens' record to 7-2 overall, and 5-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. Vinton County falls to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in league play.
Wheatley, a sophomore, is the Bulldogs' No. 9 hitter and he came through in the clutch. Tied at 1-1, his single on a 3-1 count scored Levi Neal for the winning run.
The hit made a winner out of pitcher Will Matters. He worked all seven innings for Athens, throwing 89 pitches, with 66 being strikes.
Matters allowed only an unearned run, while striking out seven. He walked one and gave up five hits.
The Bulldogs were able to pin a loss on Vinton County ace Zach Bartoe. He pitched into the seventh inning, giving up two runs with only one being earned. Athens had four hits against him, drawing two walks.
Bartoe struck out nine.
Athens led 1-0 after the third inning, with Derrick Welsh scoring a run.
The Vikings answered in the top of the fourth when Bartoe scored a run.
Bartoe hit a double for the Vikings, with River Hayes, Koen Travis, Broc Love and Quentin Campbell hitting singles.
Welsh had two hits for Athens, also drawing a walk. One of his hits was a double.
Gail hit a triple for Athens.
