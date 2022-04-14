The Athens softball team picked up a pair of victories in as many days.
The Bulldogs won at home against the Alexander Spartans, 6-0, on Wednesday. They followed that up with an 11-1 win at Marietta on Thursday, improving to 5-2 on the season.
The Bulldogs got their 11 runs on just six hits against the Tigers, taking advantage of four walks and five errors.
Athens scored five times in the first inning, and five more times in the third to lead 10-1.
Kendra Hammonds was the winning pitcher, going all five innings. She allowed just three hits and two walks, striking out 10.
She also had a double and two runs at the plate.
Kayla Hammonds hit a triple, driving in two runs for Athens. Rylee Toadvine was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Olivia Kaiser and Mya Martin also hit doubles. Taylor Orcutt drew a walk and scored a run.
Ashleigh James pitched a seven-inning shutout in dreary weather on Wednesday in the win over Alexander.
James allowed just six hits and three walks, striking out six.
Athens led 1-0 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the third.
James was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Hammonds added two hits. Olivia Banks, Bailee Toadvine, Kateyanne Walburn and Orcutt each had hits.
Ellie Day pitched a complete game for Alexander, striking out two and walking three.
Chloe Payne had two hits, including a double for the Spartans (1-6). Darian Lallier, Day, Jaycie Jordan and Makiya Radcliff each hit singles for Alexander.
