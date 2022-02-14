The OHSAA Division II Southeast Sectional Swimming Championship was conducted on Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
A total of 362 athletes representing 23 high schools raced for the opportunity to advance to the next level of competition in the state tournament.
Based on the results of Saturday's championship meet, the Athens Bulldogs will send 14 swimmers to the OHSAA Division II District Championship being held at Ohio State University on Thursday.
The Athens Bulldogs girls' and boys' teams were crowned OHSAA sectional champions. This is the fifth consecutive title for the Lady Bulldogs and the first for the boys' team since 2019.
The Lady Bulldogs (335 points) defeated Chillicothe (304), Fairfield Union (283), Warren (276), Portsmouth Notre Dame (243) to round out the top five finishers.
On the boys' side, the top five teams were Athens (619 points), Chillicothe (438.5), Greenfield McClain (258), Marietta (232.5), and River Valley (185).
Sarah Deering (100 Butterfly), Zoe Miller (100 Backstroke), and Emma Ulbrich (200 Freestyle) paced the Lady Bulldogs with Sectional runner-up titles.
Deering, Kyla Kinnard, Julia Dick, and Miller finished the Girls 200 Freestyle Relay in second place for the Bulldogs.
The Athens boys' Team was led by seniors Campbell Hauschild and Cole Huebner who were victorious in their individual events. Hauschild took the podium in the 100 Backstroke while Huebner claimed the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle sprint events.
Hauschild and Huebner joined with teammates Kenny Fridrich and Caleb Huebner to win the Boys 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle races.
Thursday's district championship will be held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Competition begins at 2:30 p.m.
