The Athens tennis team was able to start the new season on Monday, earning a convincing sweep over visiting Gallia Academy.
Athens didn't drop a set, and only lost four games on the night in a 5-0 win over the Blue Devils at Mickelson Courts.
Ben Castelino, Luke Frost and Jake McCarthy were all winners in singles tennis.
Castelino won in the No. 1 singles position for the Bulldogs. He defeated Gallia Academy's Evan Stapleton, 6-0, 6-0.
Frost won the second singles match, beating the Blue Devils' Josh Simon, 6-0, 6-1.
McCarthy won in the third singles match, downing Gallia Academy's Gretta Patterson, 6-0, 6-2.
Athens only dropped one game in doubles competition. Jay Choi and Charlie Kuhn gave the Bulldogs a win in the first doubles match, 6-1, 6-0, against the team of Wyatt Webb and Kirsten Sanders.
Nico Barr and Andy Pagan rounded out the victorious night for the Bulldogs, winning 6-0, 6-0 in second doubles against Gallia Academy's Kassidy Shaffer and Aubrei Perroud.
Athens continues the new season on Friday by hosting Circleville at 4:30 p.m.
