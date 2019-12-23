THORNVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs won the championship at the Larry Remmert Invitational, held Saturday at Sheridan High School.
Athens took first place out of 16 teams, scoring 275.5 points.
The Bulldogs were ahead of second-place Sheridan's total of 210.0. Licking Valley was third at 202.0.
Athens had three individual champions on the day in Trey Finnearty, Kiah Smith and Drake George.
Finnearty took the top spot in the 126-pound weight class. He defeated West Muskingum's Brayden Rittenhouse, 7-0, in the final.
Finnearty won his first three matches of the day via pins, with none of the three matches lasting more than 65 seconds. Finnearty then beat Sheridan's Michael Eckelberry in a technical fall, 18-3, in the semifinals.
Smith won the championship in the 170-pound weight class. He pinned Lancaster's Donavan Raver in 40 seconds in the final.
Smith also won his first three matches with pins. He then knocked off West Muskingum's Andrew McFee, 8-7, in the semifinal.
George claimed the top spot in the 195-pound bracket. His championship match featured a 5-0 win against Lancaster's Carson Renier.
George had two byes and three wins via pin leading up to his win over Renier. George won with pins in 11 seconds, 54 seconds and 14 seconds in part of his perfect day.
Athens had a pair of runner-ups in Jonathan Kimball (120 pounds) and Zavier Campsey (138 pounds).
Kimball had four victories on the day, three coming by the way of a pin. He fell to Sheridan's Carter Mottley in the final, getting pinned 3:39 into the match.
Campsey also had four wins before losing the final. He won his semifinal over Johnstown Monroe's Andrew Richards, 8-6. He fell to West Muskingum's Cullen VanRooyen in a technical fall, 15-0, in the final.
Athens' Adam Porterfield was third in the 106-pound weight class. He defeated Lakewood's Antonio Stefani by a major decision, 17-6, to claim the third-place finish.
Athens' John Pardue was third at 220 pounds. He won his final match over Cambridge's RaeKwon Lathan, 3-0.
Athens' Braxton Springer placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class. He had three wins to claim the top spot in his pool before losing his two final matches. His final match was a pin loss to Fairfield Union's Nathaniel McCandlish.
Athens' Oliver Pyle was fourth in his 160-pound weight class. He also won his pool with three victories before losing his final two decisions. The last was a pin against Thomas Worthington's Majed Ahmad.
Athens' Moss Conrad was fifth in the 145-pound weight class. He earned a 4-0 decision over Colton Kohler of Northridge in the fifth-place final.
Athens' Bill Wallace was fifth at 182 points. He won his final match by pinning Fairfield Union's Ethan Disbennett in 26 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.