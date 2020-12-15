The Athens Bulldogs successfully opened up defense of their league title on Tuesday.
Athens pulled away for a 72-48 win over Nelsonville-York inside McAfee Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs, two-time defending Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champions, improved to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Nelsonville-York dropped to 3-3 overall, and 0-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens received scoring from seven different players, led by Derrick Welsh and Brayden Whiting.
Welsh led all scorers with 20 points, scoring 10 points in the second quarter.
Whiting added 18 points in Athens' win, scoring nine points in the third quarter.
Will Matters also hit double figures with 12 points, scoring six points in each the first and third quarters. Jacob Sayers added eight points, while Trey Harris returned to the lineup to score seven points. Shane McDade and Will Ginder each tallied four points for the Bulldogs.
Nelsonville-York was led by Braydin McKee's 13 points, scoring six points in the third quarter. Trevor Morrissey and Drew Carter each scored nine points, while Joe Tome added eight points. Keegan Swope added five points, while Ethan Gail and Trent Morrissey each scored two points.
Gail suffered a second-quarter injury, and wasn't able to continue playing in the second half.
Athens led N-Y 16-14 after one quarter, and pushed the lead up to 32-20 by halftime. Athens won the third quarter 23-13 to lead 55-33 going to the final quarter.
Athens is off until traveling to Meigs on Tuesday, while Nelsonville-York travels to Alexander on Friday.
