BIDWELL — The Athens Bulldogs track and field teams added more championships to their Tri-Valley Conference resume.
Athens swept the girls and boys team titles during the TVC-Ohio league meet, held Wednesday at River Valley High School.
The Athens girls have won the last 13 league titles, every season they've competed in the TVC.
The Bulldogs won with 137 points, ahead of second-place River Valley (91.50).
Nelsonville-York was third with 90 points, followed by Alexander (64 points).
For the boys, it was their 10th TVC league track and field title, and third in a row.
The Bulldogs scored 145 points, with Nelsonville-York finishing second with 128 points. Alexander was third with 90 points.
Athens freshman Abby Stroh gave the Bulldog girls an individual champion when she won the high jump.
Stroh and Wellston's Kimmi Aubrey both cleared heights of 4 feet, 7 inches. However, Stroh needed fewer attempts to clear the height, and took home first place honors.
Athens' girls also won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:54.19. The squad of Mollie Bacon, Kesi Federspiel, Kaitlyn Casilli and Bella Sutton were more than two seconds ahead of second-place Nelsonville-York.
Nelsonville-York's girls were able to win a relay race, taking the top spot in the 4x400. Kalena Sagage, Bianca Gerity, Chloee Vohlken and Trinity Shockey won with a time of 4:29.36, just edging runner-up Athens (4:30.63).
The relay win gave Shockey three first-place finishes. The Buckeye sophomore also won the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Her 100-meter time of 13.40 was just ahead of Athens' Bella Sutton (13.65).
Shockey again edged Sutton in the 200 meters. Shockey won with a time of 27.61, with Sutton posting a time of 28.22.
Nelsonville-York sophomore Kendra Monnin was also a two-time champion, winning the shot put and the discus throw.
Her winning shot put distance was 34 feet, 9.75 inches, which was ahead of runner-up Bailey Davis from Athens (31-02.50).
Monnin won the discus with a distance of 96 feet, 3 inches. She defeated Alexander's Monica Thompson (95-11) by four inches.
Alexander had a victory in the girls' 4x100 relay. Megan Cheadle, Rachel Cheadle, Abby Sanders and Amora Albano won with a time of 54.85 seconds.
In the boys' competition, Nelsonville-York's Makhi Williams was the high-point scorer after being a part of four victories.
The Buckeye sophomore won the 100 meters with a time of 11.41 seconds, ahead of Meigs' Conlee Burnem (11.68).
Williams also won the 200 meters, finishing in 23.42 seconds. He edged Athens' Sam Goldsberry (23.92).
Williams also anchored Nelsonville-York's TVC-winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
The Buckeyes' 4x100 team of James Koska, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Williams won with a time of 44.97 seconds.
The same quartet of Buckeyes won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:35.64.
Athens had three individual champions and a winning relay team.
Braxton Springer took first place in the discus throw. The Athens senior had a best effort of 126 feet, 8 inches to edge Nelsonville-York senior Nathan Martin (123-09).
Athens senior Jacob Bourque won the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.42, ahead of his teammate Braedyn Ohmer (54.39).
Tyler Callahan gave the Bulldogs a win in the 1600 meter run in a close finish.
Callahan's winning time of 4:50.08 was just ahead of Alexander's Ethan Neidhart (4:52.18).
Athens' team of Mile Algoud, Mason Michigan, Lucas Anglin and Braedyn Ohmer won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:41.39.
Alexander's Braydin McKee set a school record with his win in the long jump. His best effort measured at 21 feet, 4 inches, which was ahead of Nelsonville-York's Inman (19-4).
Alexander also won the 4x800 relay when Alex Norris, Ethan Neidhart, Parker Bolin and Tyler Wallace won with a time of 9:00.88.
Wallace was also an individual champion when he won the 3200 in a photo finish.
The Alexander freshman crossed the finish line in 10:24.28, with Vinton County's Sam Boyd right behind him at 10:24.53.
Nelsonville-York's Trenton Morrissey won the 300 meter hurdles at 43.43 seconds, ahead of Athens' Lucas Anglin (43.99).
Nelsonville-York also had another individual TVC champion in Dominik Robson. The senior won the shot put at 46 feet, 1.5 inches, with Athens' Springer finishing second (44-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.