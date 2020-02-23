MERCERVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs stood tall, leading to another Tri-Valley Conference wrestling crown.
Athens had five champions and five second-place finishers, cruising to its second consecutive league championship in wrestling.
The annual TVC meet was held on Saturday at South Gallia High School.
The Bulldogs easily won with 215 points, as River Valley was second with 122.5 points.
Trimble finished third with 101 points, followed by fourth-place Alexander (80.5 points).
The Trimble Tomcats also had three individual champions, while Alexander had two.
Adam Porterfield, Trey Finnearty, Bill Wallace, Drake George and Dylan Wogerman took home individual TVC championships for Athens.
Porterfield won the 106-pound bracket. He edged Nelsonville-York's Coalton Flowers in the final by a score of 5-2.
Finnearty won the 120-pound title thanks to a pin in the final match. He was able to defeat Vinton County's Skylar Hamric in 1:28.
Wallace's TVC crown came at 182 pounds. He earned a 7-4 decision over Nelsonville-York's Christian Wiseman in his final match.
George's triumph came at 195 pounds. He pinned Meigs' Drake Hall in 1:48 in the final.
The Bulldogs' final league champion came in the heavyweight bracket. Wogerman won his 285-pound final by pinning Eastern's Steven Fitzgerald in 3:11.
Athens' Jonathan Kimball (126 pounds), EunJae Suh (132 pounds), Zavier Campsey (138 pounds), Braxton Springer (145 pounds) and Kiah Smith (170 pounds) all finished as runner-up in their respective weight classes. That gave the Bulldogs a participant in 10 of the 14 championship matches.
Todd Fouts, Tabor Lackey and Ian Joyce are TVC champions for the Tomcats.
Fouts won the 132 pound final, earning a pin in 25 seconds against Athens' Suh.
Lackey took home the top spot at 170 pounds, taking a close 6-5 decision in the final over Athens' Smith.
Joyce worked his way through the 220 pound bracket for his championship. He pinned Vinton County's Jonathon Vanover with a pin 3:53 into the final.
Griffin Chmiel and Wes Radford won league titles for Alexander.
Chmiel won the top spot at 113 pounds with a dramatic win. He took a sudden victory decision, 4-2, against River Valley's Andrew Huck.
Radford won at 126 pounds when he pinned Athens' Kimball in 1:18.
Vinton County finished fifth with 71 points. The Vikings' Shannon Mcinnis was the 145-pound champion, taking a 9-7 decision over Athens' Springer.
Waterford finished sixth at 42 points, followed by South Gallia (seventh, 40 points), Nelsonville-York (eighth, 32 points), Meigs (ninth, 23 points) and Eastern (10th, 21 points).
