NELSONVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs took home top team honors at Saturday's Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational.
The Bulldogs outlasted a field of 24 teams, taking first place with 321 points at Nelsonville-York High School.
Athens had eight wrestlers place in the top four of their weight classes.
The Bulldogs edged out Tri-Valley Conference foe River Valley, which was second with 306 points.
There was a gap between second and third place, as Washington was third with 201 points.
Alexander was eighth with 127 points, while Trimble was 10th with 107 points. Nelsonville-York was 15th with 68 points.
Zavier Campsey gave Athens an individual champion, as he took first in the 157-pound weight class. He won a close 6-3 decision against River Valley's Justin Stump in the final.
Athens also had second-place finishes from Tristin Haas (120 pounds), Luke Kaiser (132 pounds) and Aristotle Arthur (138 pounds).
The Bulldogs' Adam Porterfield was third in the 126-pound weight class, earning a 7-5 decision over Unioto's Marciellos Coste in the third-place match.
Kruz Smith also won his last match, pinning River Valley's Levi Wood in 51 seconds to give Athens the third-place finisher as 144 pounds.
Leo Martin (106 pounds) and Braylon Bacon (285 pounds) also were fourth in their weight classes for the Bulldogs.
Alexander and Trimble each had an individual champion on the day.
Alexander's Tanner Allen pinned Cal. River Valley's Gabe Thacker in the 106-pound final at 5:18 for the top spot.
Trimble's Tabor Lackey earned a dramatic win in the 175-pound final, 6-3, against River Valley's Nathan Brown.
Trimble's Montrayel Christy also wrestled in a final, finishing second at 144 pounds.
Alexander's Andrew Wheeler was also third at 132 pounds, winning his final match via forfeit.
Nelsonville-York's Gavin Richards was third place at 150 pounds, winning his final match via forfeit.
