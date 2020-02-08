Athens Sandlot Baseball
The Athens Sandlot Baseball Organization will be holding its Coaches Meeting for the 2019 season on Thursday, February 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Athens Recreation Center. Anyone interested in coaching youth baseball or softball will need to be present.
For forms or additional information concerning Athens Sandlot Baseball, go to www.athenssandlot.com.
Athens Boys Jr. High Baseball
All boys in grades 7th and 8th that attend Athens Middle School, whom are interested in playing baseball, should attend an organizational meeting Sunday, February 16th at the Athens Recreation Center. Registration 5:30 to 6 p.m.. Parents Meeting 6 to 7 p.m. For registration forms go to www.athenssandlot.com. For questions contact Kris Kostival @ 740-590-2141.
Southeast Ohio Jr. High Baseball League
The Southeast Ohio Jr. High Baseball league provided by The Athens Sandlot Baseball organization will be holding a meeting for its 7th and 8th grade baseball league. All schools interested in entering a team in the league this year need to be represented Sunday, February 16th, at 5 p.m. at the Athens Recreation Center on East State Street in Athens. Persons having questions concerning the league may call Kris Kostival @ 740-590-2141.
Athens Umpires Association
The Athens Umpires Association is sponsoring an Umpire Class for anyone that is interested in becoming a High School Umpire. Classes will start February 25 at Logan High School Room 408.
Persons interested must be at least 17 years old and must fill out an online application with the OHSAA. ( Go to ohsaa.org: click Officiating Tab when click “Become an Official”. Click Begining Official — go down to application and click on it. Fill out Application — Selecting Baseball 101 — Logan High School. Submit Application.)
Class Fees of $85.00 must be paid when submitting Application.
Any Questions — Contact Phillip Lightfoot, Association Chief Instructor at 740 603-3758 (Leave Message) or by email at ncaablu@yahoo.com
Deadline to sign up is February 19th.
