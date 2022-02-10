Baseball umpire class
The Athens Umpires Association will be sponsoring a Baseball Umpire Class at the Logan Chieftain Center, starting on February 22, 2022 and running thru March 29, 2022. The cost of the Course is $85.00.
Persons that are interested must be at least 16 years old and can sign up by going the OHSAA.org website — Click the Officiating tab then click the “Become an Official” Tab. Then click Beginning Officials and follow directions. The Class Name is Baseball 101-Logan High School.
Chief Instructor for the Course is Phillip Lightfoot, a 43-year Baseball Umpire with the OHSAA plus 16 years of College Baseball Experience. The Course is approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for NFHS rule study and mechanic (On Field) work. Mr. Lightfoot will be assisted by Dan Campbell.
Interested persons need to sign up for the course by February 18. If interested persons have questions they can contact Mr. Lightfoot by email – ncaablu@yahoo.com or by phone 740 603-3758.
Athens Sandlot Baseball
The Athens Sandlot Baseball Organization will hold its registration for the 2022 season Saturday, February 26th at the Athens Recreation Center. Participants need to be present in order to be fitted for uniforms. Players ages as of April 30 for baseball, January 1 for softball.
Registration times are as follows:
BASEBALL; 7-8 year old coach pitch 8–9:45; 9-10 baseball 10:00–11:45; 11-12 baseball 12:00–1:45
SOFTBALL; 7-12 year old girls 2:00–4:00
In order to expedite this process; please come during the time designated for your age group.
For forms or additional information concerning Athens Sandlot Baseball, go to www.athenssandlot.com.
