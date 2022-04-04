Alexander High School seeks soccer coaches
Alexander High School is looking to fill the positions of boys' and girls' varsity soccer head coaches. The athletic department is looking for someone energetic, passionate and a good example for Alexander's athletes, to continue the successful programs. Interested applicants can submit a resume and cover letter to athletic director Dan Doseck at ddoseck@alexanderschools.org.
