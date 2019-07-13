Trimble Football Camp
Trimble will hold its annual football camp on July 15, 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Trimble Local High School. The camp will be for grades kindergarten through high school.
The cost is $25 for each camper. Signups will be done the first day of camp.
Campers are to wear t-shirt, shorts or sweatpants. Please wear tennis shoes in case weather forces the camp into the gym. Plastic molded cleats may be worn outside.
Future Tomcats will be learning the fundamentals alongside and from varsity football players. This is a non-contact camp. Trimble football camp shirts, just like the ones the football team will wear on game nights, will be awarded the last day of camp. If you would like to order additional shirts, they can be ordered through coach Phil Faires for $12 each.
For more information, contact coach Faires at (740) 767-4565 or (740) 591-4465.
Alexander Youth Football Camp
The Alexander Spartan Football team and coaching staff is hosting a Youth Football Camp for young athletes in grades 2nd through 8th.
This camp is provided for you FREE and is sponsored by Jay Blake at Hometown Chevrolet in Waverly.
The dates of camp are July 16, 17, 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Come join us on the Alexander High School practice fields and learn fundamentals, drills and meet your new Alexander Spartan Football team. Registration will be held at the beginning of each night.
Circleville Dog Days 5K
The eighteenth annual Circleville Dog Days 5K road race, presented by Red Barn, will be held Sat., Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at Circleville High School.
Awards will be given to the top three in each of 34 total age groups, plus awards to the top three overall male and female finishers. Numerous door prizes also will be awarded, water and splits will be available on the course, and refreshments will be available at the finish.
Visit www.tristateracer.com for entry forms and online registration, or you can register the day of the race from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. There is a $15 preregistration fee ($20 on race day), and at least the first 150 registered will receive a free T-shirt.
