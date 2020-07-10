Joe Burrow continues to give back to southeast Ohio.
Burrow announced a partnership with the Athens County Food Pantry and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio on Thursday, resulting in the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback and Athens High School graduate sparked huge donations to the Athens County Food Pantry after his Heisman Trophy winning speech back in December.
"Coming from southeast Ohio it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Burrow said during his acceptance speech on Dec. 14. "There's so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."
More than $650,000 was raised through a Facebook fundraiser created by another Athens grad in Will Drabold.
Part of that money is now going toward Burrow's Hunger Relief Fund. The Athens County Food Pantry donated $350,000 to the cause, and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio matched that number.
Drabold also started a new fundraiser on Thursday, with nearly $4,000 raised as of Thursday evening.
The FAO is located on the square in Nelsonville.
"I'm so grateful for the outpouring of support from people across the country around the food insecurity issues faced by those in my region," Burrow said in a press release. "The initial funds that were raised have had an immediate impact for people throughout Athens County, and I am honored to lend my support and voice to this new initiative that will ensure that impact lasts long into the future."
More information can be found at joeburrowfund.org.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio serves 32 counties in Ohio, stretching as far southwest as Clermont, and as far northeast as Ashtabula.
According to FAO's website, "The Foundation’s value goes well beyond financial management; we are the region’s catalyst and tool for uniting gifts of time, talent, and treasure to create transformational impact. We believe that as we close the region’s philanthropy gap, we will all see change in our region’s battle with generational poverty. Our citizens and communities will be empowered to create opportunities today and across future generations."
Burrow has certainly done his part to help future generations in southeast Ohio and beyond.
