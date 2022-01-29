The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play their biggest game in more than 30 years on Sunday, traveling to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game.
Coming off the first road playoff win in franchise history, a 19-16 victory over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, the Bengals are remarkably just one win away from the Super Bowl.
As the Bengals try to make more team history against the Chiefs, the two-time defending conference champions, Joe Burrow mania has taken over Athens County once again.
Two years ago, the county was decked out in LSU purple, as Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the 2019 National Championship.
Now, Athens High School’s most famous alum is recreating that magic in the NFL with Cincinnati.
“It’s definitely Burrow fever,” Athens High School Athletic Director Richard Guimond said of the atmosphere at the school the past few weeks. “Everybody’s excited. Having somebody from your home town that is this high profile is very exciting for the students and the staff for that matter. It’s really been kind of contagious and a lot of fun to be around.”
TV crews from Cincinnati have descended on Athens the last two weeks to once again tell the story of Burrow’s rise from high school star with the Bulldogs to standout quarterback with the Bengals.
Media from Louisiana told the same story two years ago when Burrow first rose to national prominence. As long as Burrow continues to thrive, Athens High School will have a unique level of attention that usually isn’t seen in southeast Ohio.
“I would say that’s kind of a benefit to the district and the area that is just because of his fame now, we kind of get a little higher profile,” Guimond said. “It’s something people in this area are very proud of, that there is a young man that has accomplished so much that came from here.”
The excitement isn’t just in Athens. Every school in Athens County promoted a Joe Burrow Day for Friday, with students and staff encouraged to wear Burrow’s Bengal gear to school.
Surrounding schools that once competed against Burrow and the Bulldogs are certainly all in on supporting the NFL quarterback who got his start playing youth football in fields across Athens County and southeast Ohio.
“He put this part of our country, southeast Ohio on the national map,” Guimond said.
Burrow is only in his second year with the Bengals, but is already leaving his mark on the NFL. Cincinnati defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round for the team’s first playoff victory in 31 years.
Cincinnati had never won a road playoff game before stunning the Titans with Evan McPherson’s walk-off field goal as time ran out.
Cincinnati’s defense rose to the challenge, intercepting Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times. Logan Wilson’s fourth-quarter pick set up the winning field goal.
The Bengals’ only other appearances in the AFC Championship game came after the 1981 and 1988 seasons. Cincinnati won both of those games, playing in Super Bowl XVI and XXIII.
Burrow shook off nine sacks against Tennessee, finding Ja’Marr Chase for a 19-yard pass to set up McPherson’s 52-yard field goal.
Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 348 yards and an interception. He’s the first quarterback to be drafted No. 1 overall, and advance to a conference championship within his first two seasons.
Up next are the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City is two years removed from winning the Super Bowl. The Chiefs improbably rallied past Buffalo 42-36 in overtime last Sunday to set up a rematch with the Bengals.
Kansas City trailed 36-33 with just 13 seconds left, but got in field range in just two plays to force the overtime period.
Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills, advancing to the AFC Championship game for the fourth season in a row.
Kansas City certainly has the experience of playing in this round before, and will have the home crowd in its favor.
However, Cincinnati beat Kansas City just four weeks ago, 34-31, in Cincinnati.
Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns in that win. Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three of those touchdowns.
Mahomes told Chase and Burrow after the game, “Keep going — we’ll see you in the playoffs.”
A month later, the two franchise will meet for the first time in the postseason, with a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on the line.
The AFC Championship game begins at 3 p.m. on CBS. The NFC Championship game pits the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams on FOX at 6:30 p.m.
Burrow has experienced success at every level of competition. He won eight playoff games in three seasons with Athens, then won the National Title at LSU.
He’s started his Cincinnati career 2-0 in the postseason, giving a franchise and a region that is starved for postseason success something to cheer about.
For all the big games Burrow has played in, Sunday is the biggest to date. Mahomes is considered the top young quarterback in the game, and already is a Super Bowl champion. Burrow and the Bengals have the opportunity to knock out the team that has ruled the AFC in recent years.
It’s also another chance for Athens County to rally behind Burrow.
“They all knew what kind of special man he was then,” Guimond said of when Burrow was an Athens student. “It’s still nice to see somebody that is from this area and has done well and deserves to do well.”
