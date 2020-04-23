Joe Burrow took part in surprise phone calls to Lowe’s employees in Athens, their reactions posted on social media this week.
Burrow, Athens County’s own Heisman Trophy winner, thanked the workers for their hard work during these trying times. He also offered to host them at one of his games this season.
Burrow is set to finally find out just what team he will suit up for when those games take place.
The 2020 NFL Draft will take place this weekend, with the first round being held on Thursday.
The draft will continue with later rounds on Friday and Saturday.
The draft will begin Thursday at 8 p.m., and be televised on ABC and the NFL Network.
Burrow, a 2015 Athens High School graduate and native of The Plains, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Thursday figures to be just the latest in a growing list of historic nights for Burrow. After leading Louisiana State University to an undefeated regular season in 2019, Burrow took home every college football award there was to win.
The award circuit culminated with Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy in New York on Dec. 14. Two weeks later, his Tigers pounced on Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs, advancing to the championship game against defending champion Clemson.
Burrow accounted for six touchdowns, leading LSU to its National Title on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
While Burrow experienced all of those nights surrounding by cameras and a bright spotlight, the same won’t necessarily be the case with the draft.
Originally scheduled for Las Vegas, the 2020 NFL Draft would have been a spectacle unlike any other in the league’s history. Thousands of fans would have been on hand as Burrow received a bear hug from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans. The draft is going on as scheduled, but the Las Vegas portion of the event was long ago canceled.
Instead, Goodell will announce the picks straight from his basement. The virtual draft will indeed be unlike any other in the league’s history, just not in the same way as expected when Las Vegas was in the picture.
Burrow had been training in California with Jordan Palmer when the pandemic started to hit hard. He’s currently back in The Plains, and like everyone else, will watch the draft from home.
The Bengals have been on the clock since the regular season ended in January, and all signs indicate they will select Burrow with the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Burrow’s 2019 season was, by many measures, the best in college football history. His 60 touchdown passes and 65 total touchdowns are both NCAA records.
Only five other quarterbacks — Davey O’Brien (1938), Johnny Lujack (1947), Matt Leinart (2004), Cam Newton (2010) and Jameis Winton (2013) — went undefeated while winning the Heisman and a National Title.
That season allowed Burrow to rise up mock draft boards, from a possible late-round pick to the best player available.
While 2019 was one to remember for Burrow, it was one to forget for Cincinnati. The Bengals were just 2-14, after losing their first 13 games under first-year head coach Zac Taylor.
However, that season put Cincinnati in a position to potentially draft Burrow, bringing the star back to his home state.
Burrow has gotten rave reviews from draft pundits.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper, a draft analyst for the network since 1984, has Burrow going No. 1 to the Bengals.
“I love guys that handle pressure,” Kiper said recently on SportsCenter. “Who could have more pressure on them? The guy wins the Heisman Trophy, then has to go out and finish the season when it’s basically national championship or bust.”
Burrow has excelled under that pressure for years, and Athens fans had a front row seat when he stared for the Bulldogs from 2012 through 2014.
Burrow accounted for 185 total touchdowns and 13,436 yards of passing and rushing. He led Athens to a 37-4 record in those three seasons including a 29-game regular season winning streak.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Division III state championship game in 2014, as Burrow became the first player from the Southeast District to win the Associated Press’ Mr. Football award.
Burrow signed to play at Ohio State, and was a member of the Buckeyes for three seasons before transferring to LSU before the 2018 season.
After two seasons with the Bayou Bengals, the next step could be Bengal tiger stripes in Cincinnati.
It’s the fourth time the Bengals have held the No. 1 overall selection. The Bengals selected Ohio State’s Dan Wilkinson with the first pick in the 1994 NFL draft, and traded up in the draft to take Penn State’s Ki-Jana Carter No. 1 in ‘95.
The Bengals also selected USC’s Carson Palmer with the first pick in the 2003 NFL draft.
While Wilkinson and Carter didn’t pan out, Palmer led the Bengals to division titles in 2005 and 2009.
The Bengals are on the clock, and are a phone call away from adding Burrow to that list of No. 1 draft picks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.