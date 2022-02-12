The Cincinnati Bengals are in the middle of their best month of football in decades, but it could be taking a toll on the father of their quarterback.
The Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, advanced to the Super Bowl by winning three thrilling playoff games in the closing seconds.
“I’m sure my health is not as good as it was when the playoffs started,” Jimmy Burrow said, with a chuckle. “We’ve seen tons of games with Joe and experienced a lot of emotions.”
The Bengals are playing in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC against the Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow will make his Super Bowl debut, and his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow, will be in attendance.
It will be the latest big game in a crazy run that started with Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy and national championship in 2019 with Louisiana State University.
Burrow has risen to national fame due to his football success, and his parents are enjoying the ride. Jimmy Burrow said he’s doing nearly 10 interviews a day with various media leading up to the Super Bowl.
“I never really understood the magnitude of the Super Bowl,” Jimmy Burrow said. “Really, it’s two or three times more crazy than it was during (the national title run). Doing a lot of interviews. We like to let people know about Joe, as you now a lot of interest, so we’ve been accessible.”
Jimmy Burrow’s story is well-known nationally. A former player at Nebraska and in the NFL and CFL, he was Frank Solich’s defensive coordinator at Ohio University for 14 seasons before retiring after the 2018 season. He missed a lot of games during Joe Burrow’s first season at LSU, and wanted to join Robin for every game and be part of the journey.
That journey has taken the Burrow family to unprecedented heights with Joe’s success. He was drafted No. 1 by the Bengals in 2020 NFL Draft, with the country watching the scene play out at the Burrow’s home in The Plains.
Always a coach, Jimmy said that Robin is the more calm of the two during games. When the Bengals fell behind 21-3 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Robin reminded him that there was still plenty of time remaining.
“Didn’t start out great last week, but Robin, she’s always optimistic, elbowing me in the side and telling me to be more positive after something happens early,” Jimmy Burrow said. “We hang in there. We know Joe is resilient as well as the Bengals, but just a wide range of emotions in each of these last three games.”
The Bengals certainly packed a season’s worth of thrilling moments just into the month of January. It started on the second day of the new year, when they rallied back to shock the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati, clinching the AFC North for the first time since 2015.
Two weeks later, the Bengals edged the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in a Wild Card playoff game, the franchise’s first playoff victory in 31 years.
Cincinnati continued to make history, winning the first road playoff game in team history with its 19-16 last-second field goal at top-seed Tennessee in the divisional round.
A 27-24 overtime win at Kansas City followed to put the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the third time, but first time in 33 years.
The success comes just a year after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury during his rookie season. Jimmy Burrow credited a team of doctors, physical therapists and trainers that helped his son get back on the field for the 2021 season opener.
“It was a team effort and Joe had to be willing to work when he probably didn’t feel like it and it was a lot of pain, but he knew how important it was to do everything the right way and not miss any days and try and get ready for that first game,” Jimmy Burrow said.
The Bengals will take on the Rams on Sunday in the Super Bowl, led by all-pro defensive players Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
They are the kind of pass rushers that Burrow would have loved to coach, so he knows the challenge they’ll present the Bengals up front.
“I haven’t studied a lot of the Rams’ defense, but I’ve seen them enough to know that on offense you somehow have to control that rush, which is hard,” Jimmy Burrow said. “You try to run the ball.”
The Rams’ offense is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. Cincinnati’s defense has been up to the task during these playoffs, and they’ll have another challenge against the Rams.
“Our defense is just playing great,” Jimmy Burrow said. “They’re a big explosive-play team. We have to be able to prevent explosive plays. Really, the things that win just about any ballgame on both sides of the ball are going to be huge in this matchup.”
The Burrow family traveled to LA on Thursday for their Super Bowl weekend. The former player and veteran coach has been at countless football games over the years, but he said he’s never attended a Super Bowl.
The football journey as parents will culminate on Sunday for Jimmy and Robin Burrow, as the world will watch their son play quarterback in the NFL Championship game.
“I have thought about it a little,” Jimmy Burrow said of what game day will be like. “I’m sure it’s going to be a little overwhelming to Robin and I and the rest of our family that is there, just to realize that Joe is the quarterback in the Super Bowl. That’s something he’s always wanted to do, is win a Super Bowl championship. We’re in a position to do it. So it’s going to be emotional.”
It will be another test for Jimmy Burrow’s nerves, but it will be well worth it.
“We’ll be nervous, probably more so than normal,” he said. “We’ll just be proud of Joe and all he’s accomplished and proud of the Bengals. It’s been a crazy journey.”
