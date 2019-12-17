Amanda-Clearcreek graduate Jordan Leasure has a different perspective than his peers at Circleville and Logan Elm on Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
After graduating from A-C in 2016, Leasure walked onto the football team at Ohio State and was a teammate of Burrow's for two seasons.
"Being one of the new guys on the team you quickly try to find someone that you watch and try learn from to figure out how everything at Ohio State works," Leasure said. "At Amanda, I never played Athens in football, but with Logan Elm and Circleville playing against him, I was able to watch Joe’s high school film and see just how special of a player he was earlier in his career.
"So once I got to Ohio State, Joe was one of those guys, for me, that I tried to interact with and pick up on his tendencies and work ethic, because it was very obvious early in my career at Ohio State that Joe was going to be a great one."
Leasure discussed the respect Burrow had from his teammates and how he earned it.
"Anyone that was a teammate of Joe loved and respected him," Leasure said. "He was one of those players that you wanted to be on the field with, because you knew how hard he worked to have everyone of his teammates' backs on and off the field."
"Joe was the type of quarterback that you wanted to be in the huddle with, because he was one heck of a leader and you knew he was going to give everything he had at every moment. That’s just how he operates."
Leasure has enjoyed watching Burrow's rise to prominence at LSU after getting a preview of his potential at Ohio State.
"Every player at Ohio State knew that Joe was a great player and a great guy," Leasure said. We all knew that he only needed a chance to show everyone else just how great he is."
Leasure was not surprised during Burrow's Heisman speech to see him acknowledge his roots in the Buckeye State.
"I think the most impressive thing about Joe is even after all of the attention he has received he still responds to it all with just being a kid from southeast Ohio," Leasure said. "I know Joe is a kid that all of Ohio is proud of.
"I wish Joe the best of luck. There isn’t a guy out there that is more deserving of all the success he is having."
Brad Morris is the sports editor of the Circleville Herald.
